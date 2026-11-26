It seems that behind a lyric that everyone knows, there’s a greater story at hand. Here are the stories behind some of the best one-hit wonder lyrics from the year 1983.

“Total Eclipse Of The Heart” by Bonnie Tyler

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“And I need you now tonight /And I need you more than ever / And if you only hold me tight /We’ll be holding on forever.”

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“Total Eclipse Of The Heart” is one of those songs that makes everyone think that they’re a singer. It’s the ultimate power ballad, and even though it was inspired partially by a vampire love story, it’s kind of hard not to relate the lyrics of the song to our own failed romances. Bonnie Tyler released this one in 1983 on her album Faster Than the Speed of Night. We still sing it at karaoke today.

“Break My Stride” by Matthew Wilder

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“Last night, I had the strangest dream / I sailed away to China / In a little rowboat to find ya.”

This song has a bit of an “I Will Survive” level origin story. Matthew Wilder released this song on his I Don’t Speak the Language album. He was signed to Arista Records in the early 80s and couldn’t find a style of music that worked. Out of that frustration came “Break My Stride”, which he ended up having to finance himself. The singer told Bruce Polluck of the song that “there are lyrics in there that are indirectly referring to the circumstances that were governing my life at that point.”

“Maniac” by Michael Sembello

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“She’s a maniac, maniac on the floor / And she’s dancing like she’s never danced before.”

As is true of all good songs, “Maniac” came to be because Michael Sembello saw a report about a dangerous serial killer on the news. Now, this song is obviously written about a girl who knows how to tear it down on the dance floor. However, it was originally started with a male archetype in mind.

Sembello shared in a bonus feature for the Maniac movie: “So I just wrote down on a piece of paper while I’m watching—I’m just doodling, ‘He’s a maniac. He just moved in next door. He’ll kill your cat and nail it to the floor.’”

Photo by Jean-Jacques BERNIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images