Lainey Wilson Trends on Twitter After Fans Mistake Her for Beyoncé—Yes, Really

Lainey Wilson and Beyoncé have a few things in common. Both are Southern girls at heart. Both have recently enjoyed unprecedented success in the country music industry. And the “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” singer has frequently, loudly proclaimed her love for Queen Bey. Of the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s recent foray into country music, Wilson said, “The more, the merrier.” So the ACM’s reigning Entertainer of the Year would probably be thrilled to hear that many X/Twitter users mistook her for Beyoncé Sunday (June 2).

“Sorry to Let Y’all Down”: Beyoncé Fans Freak Out Over Lainey Wilson Announcement

On Sunday (June 2), Live Nation Las Vegas teased its X/Twitter followers over an upcoming announcement possibly pertaining to its newest resident performer.

“Vegas, hold your horses…wild horses that is!” the entertainment company wrote. “Big announcement coming tomorrow!”

Vegas, hold your horses…wild horses that is! Big announcement coming tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/godzCkU9fQ — Live Nation Las Vegas (@LiveNationVegas) June 2, 2024

The post featured a picture of a silhouetted figure with light-colored hair wearing a cowboy hat and jacket. To be fair, this could easily be Wilson or Beyoncé. And many members of the BeyHive took it as a sign the “16 CARRIAGES” singer will soon announce a Vegas residency.

“And y’all better not be fckn playing right now,” one Instagram user wrote. “Cuz if it’s not Beyoncé just say that. DON’T PMO.”

However, as other fans pointed out, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” is the third single from Wilson’s 2022 album Bell Bottom Country.

“Y’all stop fooling yourself this is Lainey Wilson,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “She has a song called wildflowers and wild horses’ she also calls her fans wild horses. Don’t be fooled it ain’t Beyoncé js.”

People freaking out thinking it’s Beyoncé…sorry to let yall down but it’s Lainey Wilson’s picture https://t.co/ejWFzaH9CL — bri⚡️ (@b_kayser) June 2, 2024

Lainey Kicks Off Country’s Cool Again Tour

The last few years have been a ‘whirlwind’ for Lainey Wilson—so much so that it’s the title of her upcoming album. On Friday (May 31), the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer kicked off her highly-anticipated Country’s Cool Again tour in Nashville.

In addition to hits such as “Heart Like a Truck” and “Wait in the Truck,” the opening night audience received a special treat when Wilson brought out the legendary Wynonna Judd onstage. The two performed a duet of Tom Petty’s hit “Refugee,” which will be featured on the tribute album Petty Country.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images