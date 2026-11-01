3 Songs From 1979 That Will Instantly Put Almost Anyone in a Good Mood

So much of the music in the 1970s was positive and uplifting. Especially in the latter part of the decade, the songs that came out almost always evoked a feeling of happiness, especially with these three songs. All released in 1979, they are certain to put almost anyone in a good mood.

“Old Time Rock And Roll” by Bob Seger

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One of Bob Seger’s most popular songs, “Old Time Rock And Roll” is part of his Stranger In Town album. The song was written by George Jackson and Thomas E. Jones III.

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An anthem to rock and roll, the song says, “Still like that old-time rock ‘n’ roll / That kind of music just soothes the soul / I reminisce about the days of old / With that old-time rock ‘n’ roll.“

Seger later revealed he helped write the lyrics to “Old Time Rock And Roll”. Sadly, he regrets not asking for a songwriting credit.

“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

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A song that was written literally about having a good time, Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” is part of their Jazz album. Lead singer Freddie Mercury is the sole writer of this song.

The chorus of “Don’t Stop Me Now” says in part, “Don’t stop me now / I’m having such a good time / I’m having a ball / Don’t stop me now.“

Band member Brian May later says the feel-good song did cause a bit of worry among the band members about Mercury.

“I thought it was a lot of fun,” May remembered. ”But I did have an undercurrent feeling of, ‘Aren’t we talking about danger here?.’ Because we were worried about Freddie at this point.”

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia” by The Charlie Daniels Band

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Charlie Daniels only had a few crossover hits, including “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”. The song, written by Daniels and his band members, tells the story of a boy who barters with the devil for his soul. Against all odds, the boy wins.

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia” says, “He played, ‘Fire On The Mountain’ / Run, boys, run / Devil’s in the house of the rising sun / Chicken in the bread pan picking out dough / Granny, does your dog bite? No, child, no.”

Believe it or not, Daniels later said a high school poem, “The Mountain Whippoorwill”, inspired this song.

This song gave them a CMA Award for Single of the Year.

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