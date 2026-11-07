3 Songs Written by Don Gibson That Became Incredible Hits for Other Artists

Don Gibson is known as the primary recording artist behind some of his biggest songwriting hits, like “Sweet Dreams”, “Just One Time”, and more. But several of the songs written by Gibson went on to be hits for other artists, including these three tunes.

“Just One Time” by Connie Smith

Play video

In 1960, Don Gibson had a Top 5 country hit with “Just One Time”. Still, it’s Connie Smith’s cover of this song that most people remember. Written solely by Gibson, Smith made this song the title track of a record she released in 1971.

Videos by American Songwriter

The chorus says, “Oh, oh, oh, how I miss you so, oh, I need you so / I, I, I’d give this heart of mine/ Wish I could see you just one time.”

This song was later recorded by several other artists, including Dottie West, Jean Shepard, and Freddy Fender.

“Oh, Lonesome Me” by The Kentucky Headhunters

Play video

“Oh, Lonesome Me” is actually Gibson’s first No. 1 hit as an artist. Gibson’s version, his second single, was released in 1958. Multiple artists have since covered “Oh, Lonesome Me”, including The Kentucky Headhunters on their debut Pickin’ On Nashville album.

“Oh, Lonesome Me” starts with, “Everybody goin’ out and having fun / I’m just a fool for stayin’ home and havin’ none / I can’t get over how she set me free / Oh, lonesome me.”

A Top 10 single for The Kentucky Headhunters, this is also their most successful single. Other artists who put their own spin on “Oh, Lonesome Me” include Johnny Cash, Ray Charles, The Everly Brothers, and Neil Young, among others.

“I Can’t Stop Loving You” by Ray Charles

Play video

Most people may not even know that “I Can’t Stop Loving You” is a Don Gibson song. Unquestionably, it’s Ray Charles’ version that is the most popular. Gibson’s version of this song is on his Oh Lonesome Me album, becoming a Top 10 hit for him in 1957. Five years later, in 1962, Charles released “I Can’t Stop Loving You”. On his Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music record, “I Can’t Stop Loving You” became a five-week No. 1 hit for Charles.

“I Can’t Stop Loving You” says, “I can’t stop loving you / I’ve made up my mind / To live in memories of the lonesome times.”

Charles earned a Grammy Award for “I Can’t Stop Loving You” in the Best Rhythm & Blues Recording category. The song was also nominated for Best Solo Vocal Album Performance, Male, and Record Of The Year.

Photo by Christian Rose/Roger Viollet via Getty Images