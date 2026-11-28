People who have never listened to Bob Dylan in some regard are few and far between. However, the further we get from the 1960s folk era, fewer young music lovers are getting exposed to the lyrical brilliance that is the Bard. If you’ve got someone in your life that needs to get into Bob Dylan ASAP, consider recommending these five iconic songs.

“Blowin’ In The Wind” from ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’ (1963)

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This song might just be the perfect “first” Bob Dylan song to show someone who’s totally ignorant of his music. There’s a good chance that even if this person hasn’t listened to “Blowin’ In The Wind”, they’ve probably heard it at some point and will recognize it.

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This early iconic tune from Dylan didn’t chart, but it has since been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

“Like A Rolling Stone” from ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ (1965)

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Another classic that can’t be left off a first-timer’s introductory playlist, “Like A Rolling Stone” is an unforgettable gem of a folk rock tune that has been hailed for its lyricism for decades. Few young musicians were willing to get as cynical as Dylan did on this track, and it’s no surprise that it has since become one of his signature tracks.

“Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” from ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’ (1963)

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“Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” is another early-career song from Dylan, though this one didn’t get a formal single treatment. It was released as the B-side to “Blowin’ In The Wind”. Your uninitiated non-fan of Bob Dylan might have heard this one before as well, considering it has been covered by so many musicians over the years.

“Mr. Tambourine Man” from ‘Bringing It All Back Home’

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This 1965 song has been recorded by Bob Dylan live countless times. It’s a fan favorite, and those fans include Dylan’s contemporaries. “Mr. Tambourine Man” has been covered by the likes of The Byrds, Judy Collins, Stevie Wonder, and many more.

“All Along The Watchtower” from ‘John Wesley Harding’ (1968)

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“All Along The Watchtower” was written and first recorded by Bob Dylan. But most remember it from Jimi Hendrix’s absolutely explosive reimagining from later in 1968. His guitar-driven version was a smash hit. Though, there’s something magical about the folk rock original.

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