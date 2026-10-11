3 Southern Rock Songs From the 70s That Made Being on the Road Feel Magical

Sometimes, a song will hit just right when you’re driving, particularly on an open road or highway. Southern rock songs, particularly those from the 70s, have a magical sort of quality that makes you feel like you’re in a movie while sitting behind the wheel. I think the following three tracks fit that description quite well.

“Ramblin’ Man” by The Allman Brothers Band from ‘Brothers And Sisters’ (1973)

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This is basically the anthem for a modern nomadic lifestyle. “Ramblin’ Man” romanticizes the urge to hit the open road, and there’s a reason why it still makes it to classic rock and country radio rotations on the regular, decades later.

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“Ramblin’ Man” by The Allman Brothers Band was a huge hit back in 1973. The Dickey Betts-penned tune peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Cash Box Top 100 chart in the US.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from ‘(Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd)’ (1974)

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While “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd got a bit of meme treatment in the last few decades, that doesn’t change the fact that this anthemic Southern rock staple is a magical one to enjoy while driving down the open road. When that guitar section kicks in? It’s like you’re soaring through the sky. Few Southern rock songs from the 70s have this kind of infectious energy. Ronnie Van Zant knew what he was doing!

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release in 1974. The live version, released a couple of years later, made it to the Top 40 as well.

“Take The Highway” by The Marshall Tucker Band from ‘The Marshall Tucker Band’ (1973)

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How about an entry on our list of magical Southern rock songs from the 70s that’s technically a deep cut? “Take The Highway”, surprisingly, never got released as a single off the band’s self-titled debut album from 1973. But it’s a gorgeous opener, one that captures the essence of true 70s Southern rock and the glory of the open road. Driving down a highway or freeway with this gem blaring is a spiritual experience for any Southern rock fan.

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