3 Top 10 Hits From 1966 That Every 60s Kid Alive Still Remembers Today

By the middle of the 1960s, the era was full of timeless songs, although likely no one knew it at the time. These are three of the best Top 10 hits from 1966, songs that almost every 60s kid alive likely still knows by heart today.

“That’s Life” by Frank Sinatra

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Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” comes more than 25 years after his legendary career began. “That’s Life” is the title track of a record that Sinatra also released in 1966. The song was written by Dean Kay and Kelly Gordon.

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“That’s Life” is actually a song about overcoming obstacles. The song starts with, “That’s life, that’s what all the people say / You’re ridin’ high in April, shot down in May / But I know I’m gonna change that tune / When I’m back on top, back on top in June.”

Before Sinatra recorded “That’s Life”, it was first released by Marion Montgomery in 1963. It has since been covered multiple times, including by Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, and James Brown, among many others.

The year 1966 was a big one for Sinatra. He also released “Strangers In The Night” and “Summer Wind” that year.

“Message to Michael” by Dionne Warwick

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“Message To Michael” is on Dionne Warwick’s Dionne Warwick In Paris record. The song was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

The only single from the record, “Message To Michael” is a song about a woman yearning for a man who has left in search of another life. The song says in part, ‘Spread your wings for New Orleans / Kentucky bluebird, fly away / And take a message to Michael. Message to Michael.”

Interestingly, before Warwick released this song, it was first recorded by Jerry Butler in 1962. However, Butler changed the song to “Message To Martha” instead. Two years later, Lou Johnson covered this song, although his version was titled “Kentucky Bluebird”.

“Secret Agent Man” by Johnny Rivers

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Johnny Rivers’ “Secret Agent Man” is part of his ...And I Know You Wanna Dance record. The song was written by P. F. Sloan and Steve Barri. The song was written for the CBS show Danger Man.

The chorus of “Secret Agent Man” says, “Secret Agent Man / Secret Agent Man / They’ve given you a number and taken away your name.”

Several other artists also recorded “Secret Agent Man”, including Bruce Willis. The actor includes “Secret Agent Man” on The Return Of Bruno, his debut album, which was released in 1987.

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