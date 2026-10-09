3 Top 10 Songs From 1972 With Lyrics That Every 70s Kid Remembers

There are certain Top 10 hits that look like No. 1 smashes in our eyes. Here are a few tracks from 1972 that made it to the Top 10 of the Billboard chart, and have lyrics that are still remembered by 70s kids everywhere.

“Rocky Mountain High” by John Denver

Play video

Let’s make one thing clear: “Rocky Mountain High” is not about drugs. Written by John Denver and Mike Taylor, this No. 9 hit is a classic folk tune, and unfortunately, a great example of how song lyrics can get misconstrued. When the U.S. FCC decided to censor the song because it apparently promoted drug abuse, Denver had this to say, according to this book by Eric D. Nuzum:

Videos by American Songwriter

“This was obviously done by people who had never seen or been to the Rocky Mountains, and also had never experienced the elation, celebration of life, or joy in living that one feels when he observes something as wondrous as the Perseid meteor shower on a moonless, cloudless night…”

“Back Stabbers” by The O’Jays

Play video

Who doesn’t love a little soul? The O’Jays, a group from Canton, Ohio, released this track, helping popularize them in the Philadelphia soul scene. “Back Stabbers” is all about those people who are out to get you.

It warns the listener to watch their back, even when it comes to those closest to them. This one peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

All you fellows who have someone and you really care

Then it’s all of you fellows who better beware

Somebody’s out to get your Lady

A few of your buddies they sure look shady

Blades are long, clenched tight in their fist

Aimin’ straight at your back

And I don’t think they’ll miss.

“Rockin’ Robin” by Michael Jackson

Play video

I honestly kind of forgot about this hit. This song was actually first recorded by singer Bobby Day in 1958, and he took it to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Jackson’s version also just missed No. 1 on the chart. The album that featured this song, Got To Be There, was Jackson’s first album as a solo artist.

Photo by: David Warner Ellis/Redferns