3 Top 40 Hits From 1965 That Every 60s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

The music in the middle of the 1960s is almost instantly identifiable, with its own unique sound and style. So many great songs came out in the middle of the decade, including these three tunes. All out in 1965, it’s almost certain that every 1960s kid still knows them by heart today.

“This Diamond Ring” by Gary Lewis & The Playboys

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The first single released by Gary Lewis & The Playboys is “This Diamond Ring”. The title track of their first album, “This Diamond Ring” was written by Al Kooper, Bob Brass, and Irwin Levine.

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“This Diamond Ring” is actually a sad song about a relationship ending. It says in part, “This diamond ring doesn’t shine for me anymore / And this diamond ring doesn’t mean what it did before / So if you’ve got someone whose love is true / Let it shine for you.“

It’s this song that catapulted Gary Lewis & The Playboys into the spotlight while they were all still in college.

“It stunned the hell out of us because it went to No. 1 in like six weeks, and actually kicked ‘Eight Days A Week’ by The Beatles out of No. 1,” Lewis tells Forbes. “That was really something.”

“Eight Days A Week” by The Beatles

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If there is a band that dominated the 1960s, it’s The Beatles. The group churned out plenty of hits throughout the 1960s, including “Eight Days A Week”. On their Beatles VI record, “Eight Days A Week” was written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

“Eight Days A Week” is a declaration of true love. The chorus says, “Eight days a week / I love you / Eight days a week / Is not enough to show I care.”

The Beatles had several other hits in 1965, including “Ticket To Ride”, “Help!”, “Yesterday”, and “We Can Work It Out”.

“Do You Believe In Magic” by The Lovin’ Spoonful

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“Do You Believe In Magic” is the first single released by The Lovin’ Spoonful. It also remains one of their biggest hits. “Do You Believe In Magic” is the title track of their freshman record. “Do You Believe In Magic” was written by band member John Sebastian.

The feel-good song says, “Do you believe in magic in a young girl’s heart / How the music can free her whenever it starts? / And it’s magic if the music is groovy / It makes you feel happy like an old-time movie.“

In 1978, Shaun Cassidy had a Top 40 hit with this song. “Do You Believe In Magic” is the only hit single for The Lovin’ Spoonful on the record.

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