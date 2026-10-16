3 Top 40 Hits From 1970 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

In 1970, likely no one knew that it was the beginning of a transformative decade in music. So many great songs were released that year, including these three Top 40 hits. All out in 1970, every 70s kid likely still knows them by heart today.

“(They Long To Be) Close To You” by The Carpenters

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“(They Long To Be) Close To You” is The Carpenters’ third single. Part of their sophomore Close To You album, “(They Long To Be) Close To You” was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David

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The sweet song starts with, “Why do birds suddenly appear / Every time you are near? / Just like me / They long to be / Close to you.”

Not only is “(They Long To Be) Close To You” The Carpenters’ first No. 1 hit, but it stayed in the top spot for an impressive four weeks.

“Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” by Chicago

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“Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” is the only single from Chicago Transit Authority, Chicago’s debut album. Band member Robert Lamm is the sole writer of the thought-provoking tune.

The chorus says, “Does anybody really know what time it is? / Does anybody really care? / If so, I can’t imagine why / We’ve all got time enough to cry.”

“Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” comes after “25 Or 6 To 4”. That song became Chicago’s first Top 5 hit. Interestingly, although this is from Chicago’s first record, “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” is actually the group’s fifth single. Chicago’s debut single, “Questions 67 And 58”, followed by “Beginnings”, both from Chicago Transit Authority, failed to chart.

Chicago then released “Make Me Smile”, followed by “25 Or 6 To 4”, from their eponymous sophomore record. Both of those songs hit the Top 10. Chicago then returned to “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”, which became a big hit.

“Honey Come Back” by Glen Campbell

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Glen Campbell released five singles in 1970, with four of them becoming crossover hits, including “Honey Come Back”. Campbell’s first single of the year, “Honey Come Back” was written by Jimmy Webb. It is the final single from Campbell’s Try A Little Kindness record.

“Honey Come Back” is a song about a woman who is in a relationship with two different men. It says in part, “Honey come back / I just can’t stand each lonely day’s a little bit longer / And the last time I held you seems like a hundred years ago / Back to his arms and never know the joy of love that used to taste like / Honey come back where you belong to only me.”

“Honey Came Back” became a Top 5 country hit for Campbell. It also reached the Top 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

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