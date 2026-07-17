3 Undercelebrated Yacht Rock Songs From the 2020s To Take Your Summer to the Next Level

When we think of yacht rock, we often consign it to the past. It’s a 1970s convention that rarely rears its head nowadays. But there are plenty of artists still pushing the needle forward in this sub-genre. They may be relying heavily on a pastiche, but they imitate the sounds of the 1970s well. If you’re a yacht rock fan, you’ll want to check out these recent releases. They are underappreciated in their yacht rock-ness.

[RELATED: 4 Vocalists Whose Potent Pipes Helped Define Yacht Rock]

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“Don’t Let It Get to You” — Andy Shauf

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Andy Shauf isn’t typically considered yacht rock, but his 2023 release “Don’t Let It Get To You” could certainly fall into that sub-genre. The sweet, simple backing instrumentation draws on 1970s yacht rock, lulling the listener on a gentle breeze. Shauf’s tender vocals help to further take the edge off. This track might be technically classified as something else. But all I’m saying is, if you had it on a yacht rock playlist, it wouldn’t skip a beat.

“All that time spent wondering / How things could be / Completely different / Don’t let it get to you,” the lyrics read. The sentiment in this song calls to mind this sub-genre, pushing cares away in favor of blithe escapism.

“Kids” — Young Gun Silver Fox

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This song may have been released in 2020, but it screams 1980s yacht rock. From Fleetwood Mac-style backing harmonies to slick Hall & Oates-style melodies, this song has everything a yacht rock fan could want.

“Growing up is never ending / Nobody likes making mistakes / I guess it’s easier pretending / Than tell yourself you’re acting your age,” the lyrics to this escapist anthem read. If you didn’t know any better, you could be convinced this song was released much earlier than it was.

“Changes” — Charlie Puth

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Charlie Puth’s voice is so modern that he couldn’t be mistaken for an older artist, unlike the previous entries on this list. Nevertheless, his 2025 release, “Changes”, does a good job of borrowing elements from yacht rock’s heyday and bringing them into today’s pop landscape.

“I used to hear your voice inside my head / Now I forget what it sounds like / And all the things we used to leave unsaid / I wish they were said in hindsight,” the lyrics read. Puth taps into something nostalgic with this song, making a track that has a foot in modernity and one in the past.

(Photo by Mark Horton/Getty Images)