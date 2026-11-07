4 Bands Formed in 1971 That Shaped Rock ‘N’ Roll as We Know It Today

Compared to the years immediately before and after, 1971 might not necessarily be the most prolific in numbers when it comes to bands that were formed at some point in those twelve months. Still, the groups that did come into being—whether officially or unofficially—played pivotal roles in shaping rock ‘n’ roll as we know it.

The Eagles

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The Eagles came together in their earliest form as the backing band for Linda Ronstadt, whose career was quickly taking off in the western half of the United States, in 1971. By the following year, the group had their eponymous debut album ready for release. Songs like “Take It Easy”, “Peaceful Easy Feeling”, and “Witchy Woman” skyrocketed the band to rock ‘n’ roll stardom. They maintained this position in the years that followed, helping define that easy-listening West Coast sound.

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Steely Dan

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Steely Dan has a divisive reputation in the rock ‘n’ roll world, particularly among those for whom yacht rock is not a preferred subgenre. But for those of us with a taste for the vibey and dad rock-y, Steely Dan is an invaluable player in this subgenre’s musical canon. Formed in New York in 1971, the band would help define what the next decade of soft rock could sound like when infused with jazz and pop.

Paul McCartney & Wings

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After The Beatles disbanded in 1970, the world waited with bated breath to find out what the musicians would get up to next. Paul McCartney took some time to release Ram under his and his wife Linda McCartney’s names before Wings officially formed in 1971. Their musical contributions became synonymous with the mid-to-late 1970s soundscape, including “Band On The Run”, “Jet”, “Silly Love Songs”, “Let ‘Em In”, and the film theme “Live And Let Die”.

New York Dolls

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The New York Dolls only released two albums, but their effect on rock ‘n’ roll in both the cultural and musical sense is undeniable. The New York City hard rock pioneers helped usher in a tidal wave of new rock artists and bands like The Sex Pistols, Guns N’ Roses, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, Def Leppard, Alice In Chains, Marilyn Manson, and more. Notable tracks include “Personality Crisis” and “Trash”.

Photo Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns