Bruce Springsteen is the king of nostalgic anthems. Here are a few of his lyrics that take us to a different place than where we were when we first pressed play.

“I’m On Fire”

Play video

“At night, I wake up with the sheets soakin’ wet / And a freight train runnin’ through the middle of my head.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m On Fire” was the first of the Born In The U.S.A. songs to be recorded. It’s also one of seven that became a Top 10 hit for him in the United States. Listening to this song feels like you’re either escaping into someone else’s mind or going a little too far back into your own. This song was actually intended for his Nebraska album originally but was chosen for Born In The U.S.A.

“Secret Garden”

Play video

“She’ll let you in her heart / If you got a hammer and a vise / But into her secret garden, don’t think twice.”

“Secret Garden” is one of the most underrated songs by Bruce Springsteen, in my opinion. It’s also a song with a really unique concept. The Boss sings about a woman who might not be entirely untouchable. However, she definitely has an element of mystery to her that can’t be unveiled by just any man.

“Born In The U.S.A.”

Play video

“I’m ten years burnin’ down the road / Nowhere to run, ain’t got nowhere to go.”

Most people don’t know that this song was actually written about Vietnam veterans. However, if you pay attention to the lyrics, it’s obvious. The original title was actually going to be “Vietnam Blues”. The whole idea is that, although many veterans were happy to finally come home, they weren’t necessarily welcomed in the way they had hoped. They might have been born in the U.S.A., but they were disappointed by what they found when they came back.

“The Ties That Bind”

Play video

“It’s a long dark highway and a thin white line / Connecting, baby, your heart to mine / We’re runnin’ now, but, darlin’, we will stand in time.”

“The Ties That Bind” is about the kinds of bonds that cannot be cut by putting on a tough act. This one was actually intended for an album of the same name, but it ended up on Bruce Springsteen’s The River album.

Photo by: Paul Natkin/WireImage