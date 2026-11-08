4 Classic Country Songs From the 90s That Have a Knack for Putting Love Into Words

Being in love, more often than not, feels like a classic 90s country song. Here are a few songs in this genre that hit the nail on the head when it comes to describing love.

“I Love The Way You Love Me” by John Michael Montgomery

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John Michael Montgomery fans are no strangers to confessional love songs. This one appears on the singer’s debut album Life’s A Dance, and just like Montgomery’s other romantic ballad, “I Swear”, it ended up being covered by a boy band a few years later. This song masters the art of describing a feeling lyrically, and combined with Montgomery’s vocals, there’s just something about it that sparkles.

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But I love the way you love me

Strong and wild, slow and easy

Heart and soul, so completely

I love the way you love me.

“The Keeper Of The Stars” by Tracy Byrd

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Some loves are just meant to be, or predestined, if you will. That’s the kind of romance that Tracy Byrd sings about in his 1995 song “The Keeper Of The Stars”. If you believe in soulmates, this song is definitely up your alley.

I tip my hat

To the keeper of the stars

He sure knew what He was doin’

When He joined these two hearts

I hold everything

When I hold you in my arms

I’ve got all I’ll ever need

Thanks to the keeper of the stars.

“Every Light In The House” by Trace Adkins

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You didn’t think we were going to get through this list without a sad song, did you? This song from Trace Adkins’ album Dreamin’ Out tells the story of a broken relationship, but one that the singer still believes is worth piecing back together. While Adkins waits for his ex-lover to come back home, he shows his love in a way that’s a little less on the nose, but at the same time blaringly obvious. He leaves every light in the house on, as a sign that he still cares and wants to fix things.

“Just in case you ever do get tired of being gone / Every light in the house is on.”

“It Must Be Love” by Alan Jackson

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It must be love, or maybe it’s just a really good Alan Jackson song. Jackson really gets into the nitty-gritty with describing what it’s like to be over the moon for somebody, almost without realizing it in this song. The way he puts it into words is a very up-and-down, all-over-the-place type of feeling. He even pleads to the listener, “Look what I’m going through, it must be love,” in an effort to plead his case.

Photo by: Getty Images/John Atashian