4 Dance Tracks From 1977 That Could Single-Handedly Keep Clubs Open Today

Ever get tired of hearing the same EDM remixes over and over again in the club? Let me tell you, you’re not alone. Personally, I think the 70s definitely did it better. Here are a few tracks from the year 1977 that would go crazy on the dance floor. If these were played today, I would never stop going out.

“I Feel Love” by Donna Summer

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This song will teach you not to question the power of a Moog synthesizer. Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” is built entirely around the machine, which pulsates throughout while Summer sings the repeating refrain. Giorgio Moroder, who’s known as the Father of Disco, was the one who put the music for this song together. He’s also responsible for songs like “Hot Stuff” and “Bad Girls”.

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“Everybody Dance” by CHIC

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I need no proof that this one would be a hit today, especially because people were all over “Everybody Dance” back in the day. According to Nile Rodgers, a CHIC member, his DJ friend called him one night to tell him that people would not let him play any other song. It was a huge hit.

“It had been playing for an hour and a half by the time I arrived, and the dance floor was packed,” Rodgers explained to Esquire. “That’s the high I’ve been chasing ever since, because you have complete anonymity. Nobody knows who you are. DJ drops the needle on the record and everybody just screams.”

“Brick House” by Commodores

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“Brick House” describes a woman with a full figure. Apparently, the lyrics are actually supposed to be “Brick s*** House“, which is why there’s a random pause during that part of the song.

“Ow, she’s a brick house / She’s mighty mighty, just letting it all hang out / Ah, she’s a brick house / I like ladies stacked and that’s a fact / Ain’t holding nothing back.”

“Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees

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I feel like anything by The Bee Gees is a no-brainer for this category, especially if it involves Saturday Night Fever. In 1977, the sibling sensation scored big with the movie’s soundtrack, which included this song, “How Deep Is Your Love”, and “Night Fever”, as singles.

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