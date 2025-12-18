4 Interesting Keith Richards Collabs With Other Music Stars in Honor of the Rolling Stones Legend’s 82nd Birthday Today

Here’s wishing Keith Richards a very Happy Birthday! The legendary Rolling Stones guitarist turned 82 today (December 18).

Videos by American Songwriter

Richards, of course, is one of the main driving creative forces in The Rolling Stones, along with singer Mick Jagger. Richards and Jagger are the only original Stones members who have played with the band since its inception. Keith also is responsible for co-writing all of the group’s classic original tunes with Mick.

[RELATED: The Rolling Stones Scrap 2026 Tour Plans as Keith Richards Is Unable to “Commit”]

In addition, Richards also launched a moderately successful solo career in the late 1980s, and has released three solo studio albums to date.

Keith’s many career achievements include induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with The Rolling Stones in 1989, and induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with Jagger in 1993.

Meanwhile, the seemingly immortal Richards has been in the news in recent days due to reports that The Rolling Stones canceled plans for a 2026 European tour because Keith apparently wasn’t up for doing a lengthy road trip.

Stones rep Bernard Doherty explained to USA Today via email that when the band “properly sat down to discuss the tour, Keith said he didn’t think he could commit and wasn’t keen on a big stadium tour for over four months at this time.” Doherty added that although it might be “hard for their fans … The Stones will get back onstage when they’re good and ready.”

Besides his work with The Stones and as a solo artist. Richards has lent his musical talents to recordings by many other famous artists. In honor of his birthday, here are four songs by fellow Rock Hall inductees that you may not have known feature Keith:

“That’s the Way God Planned It” – Billy Preston (1969)

Acclaimed soul/gospel artist Billy Preston’s 1969 album That’s the Way God Planned It was a star-studded affair. The project was the singer/keyboardist’s first release on The Beatles’ Apple Records label, and followed his studio work with the Fab Four on songs that later appeared on the Abbey Road and Let It Be albums.

That’s the Way God Planned It was produced by George Harrison. The title track, a soaring gospel anthem, featured an impressive list of music greats, including Richards. Interestingly, Keith played bass on the song. Also appearing on the track were Harrison and Eric Clapton on guitar, and Cream’s Ginger Baker on drums. Doris Troy and Madeline Bell were featured on backing vocals.

Preston later contributed to several Rolling Stones albums, and also toured with the band during the 1970s. Billy, who died in 2006, was inducted posthumously into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

“Bo Diddley Is Crazy” – Bo Diddley (1996)

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Bo Diddley released his final studio album, A Man Amongst Men, in 1996. The album featured guest appearances by Richards and fellow Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood. Keith played guitar on the record’s rocking, tongue-in-cheek lead track, “Bo Diddley Is Crazy.”

The song also features legendary girl group The Shirelles on backing vocals.

Diddley was inducted into the Rock Hall in 1987, during the institution’s second annual ceremony. He died in 2008 at age 79.

“All I Want” – Ronnie Spector (2006)

Richards first met Ronettes frontwoman Ronnie Spector in 1964, when The Rolling Stones and Spector’s group toured the U.K. together. The two became lifelong friends.

Keith lent his guitars talents to two songs on Ronnie’s 2006 solo album, The Last of the Rock Stars. One of the tunes is a cover of “All I Want,” melodic 1998 pop gem by singer/songwriter Amy Rigby.

In 2007, Richards was on hand to induct The Ronettes into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Ronnie died of cancer in January 2022 at age 78.

“The Worst” – Sheryl Crow (2019)

The Rolling Stones are longtime supporters, fans, and friends of Sheryl Crow, dating back to 1994, when they first invited her to open for them on tour. Since then, Crow has been a guest performer with the group multiple times.

For her 2019 album Threads, Sheryl included a cover the 1994 Rolling Stones song “The Worst” that prominently features Richards. Keith contributed multiple instruments to the track, as well as harmony vocals. Future Rolling Stones touring drummer Steve Jordan also played on the track.

In a 2019 interview, Crow talked adoringly about collaborating with Richards on the tune.

“We spent two days in the studio,” she shared. “And he played everything except for drums. And we just had a wonderful time. I mean … he’s Keith Richards. He’s exactly who you think he’s gonna be. He is extremely brilliant. He’s super funny. He loves being in the studio. He’s the most generous person, and it was just a blast. It was one of my favorite memories of making the record.”

Crow was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2023.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)