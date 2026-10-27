4 Led Zeppelin Songs That Showcase a Different Side of the Iconic Band

When we think of a Led Zeppelin song, we think of high-octane vocals and unmatched theatricality. But that wasn’t always their thing. They weren’t strangers to trying softer sounds now and then. The four songs below prove it.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“That’s The Way”

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“I can’t believe what people saying / You’re gonna let your hair hang down / I’m satisfied to sit here working all day long / You’re in the darker side of town,” the lyrics to this folk-inspired acoustic track read. It’s less intense than their typical fare, highlighting the softer side of these iconic rockers.

The mellow tones make it almost unrecognizably Led Zeppelin, at least to untrained ears. But Robert Plant’s vocals quickly remind us who’s behind this soft, somber masterpiece.

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“Trampled Under Foot” has a groove that isn’t common in Zeppelin’s catalog. John Paul Jones plays the clavinet, bringing a soulful tinge to the band’s sound.

“Greased and slicked down fine / Groovy leather trim / I like the way you hold the road / Mama, it ain’t no sin / Talking ’bout love,” the lyrics read. This song takes Zeppelin in an unexpected direction, but it’s a welcome change of pace. It proves the band had diverse talent they could apply in many different ways.

“South Bound Saurez”

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This piano-driven track evokes a Wild West sound, complete with syncopated notes from Jones. This instrumentation wouldn’t be the typical building block for a Led Zeppelin song, but it works all the same.

“With a little bit of concentration / And a little bit of helping hands, yeah / And a little bit of raving madness, hey / You know it makes me feel, baby / Both my feet are back on the ground,” the lyrics read. The band tried on a different pastiche for this song and pulled it off, much to the excitement of Zeppelin fans looking for something new.

“Night Flight”

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This track also has a soulful feel, building a rhythm section that would make the people over at Stax Records very happy. Though Led Zeppelin was always roots-inspired, this song took that affinity to another level.

“I received a message from my brother across the water / He sat laughin’ as he wrote the end’s in sight / So I said goodbye to all my friends / And packed my hopes inside a matchbox / ‘Cause I know it’s time to fly,” the lyrics read over an unexpected musicality for Zeppelin.

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