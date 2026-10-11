4 Nostalgic Country Lyrics That Every 90s Kid Knows by Heart

There’s something about 90s country music that is just inherently nostalgic, whether it’s Tim McGraw or The Chicks that are your choice of tune. Here are a few of the most classic country lyrics from this decade.

“There’s Your Trouble” by The Chicks

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“Should’ve been different, but it wasn’t different was it / Same old story and Dear John and so long.”

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Whenever I think of 90s country, I almost always think of The Chicks. “There’s Your Trouble” appears on the trio’s debut album, Wide Open Spaces. The song tells the story of what can be perceived as another failed relationship. The harmonies and the melodies in this song will never not be insane, especially in the chorus.

“Something Like That” by Tim McGraw

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“It was Labor Day weekend, I was 17 / I bought a Coke and some gasoline / And I drove out to the county fair.”

This one was written by songwriters Rick Ferrell and Keith Follesé. Ferrell was initially inspired by his own memories of going to the county fair growing up. Follesé helped pull the song together. Whether you know this song from that TikTok trend or just because you love Tim McGraw, “Something Like That” will always be one of the most memorable 90s country songs.

“She’s Got It All” by Kenny Chesney

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“All of my life I’ve spent hoping / I could give someone such devotion / Every sweet memory I can recall / She got it all.”

“She’s Got It All” was released as the single from Chesney’s 1997 album I Will Stand and became his first No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. Even though the superstar has 30-plus country No. 1 hits now, there’s something special about your very first.

“Heads Carolina, Tails California” by Jo Dee Messina

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“Baby, what do you say we just get lost? / Leave this one-horse town like two rebels without a cause.”

Even if you don’t like country music, you’ve probably sung along to “Heads Carolina, Tails California” at some point. If not, I’m willing to bet you’re familiar with Cole Swindell’s 2022 version, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”, which uses this song as its foundation.

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