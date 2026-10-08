4 of the Most Impressive Vocal Performances of 1960s Rock

Rock ‘n’ roll gained a harder edge throughout the 1960s, becoming especially sharp in the latter half of the decade. Vocal performances within the rock genre reflected this evolution into a tougher, grittier musical style—here are four of the most impressive.

“Twist And Shout” by The Beatles

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The Beatles had plenty of impressive vocal performances throughout their short tenure as the biggest rock band of the 1960s. However, we’ve included “Twist And Shout” on this list because of the strenuous conditions under which John Lennon sang this track in the studio. This was the last song in a lengthy marathon session that was typical of their schedule at that time, and Lennon’s voice was worn thin. He gave, quite literally, the last little bit of his voice for the track. After that session, he had a severe case of laryngitis.

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“Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones

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This entry in our list of impressive rock vocal performances is unique in that we’re giving most of the credit to someone not in the band. The Rolling Stones employed vocalist Merry Clayton to sing background vocals on “Gimme Shelter”, and her performance was stunning. Even more impressively, the band called on Clayton in the middle of the night. She was also pregnant. Clayton laid vocals in the recording studio clad in a bathrobe with curlers in her hair. Even in pajamas, Clayton’s vocal talent is staggering.

“Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” by Led Zeppelin

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Robert Plant, lead vocalist of Led Zeppelin, is undoubtedly one of the greatest rock singers of all time. Performances like the one he gave on “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” support this argument by showcasing a wide range of vocal colors. Plant’s timbre shifts from tender crooning to impassioned squalling at the top of his register. In this way, he puts up a fair fight against Jimmy Page’s versatile electric guitar. When put together, the end result is unadulterated, explosive rock ‘n’ roll.

“Like A Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan

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Bob Dylan is a divisive singer in the musical world, and this writer would not-so-apologetically identify as someone who usually can’t tolerate Dylan’s nasal, rubato delivery. However, there’s something to be said for the importance of vocal interpretation. Dylan hit the nail on the head when he recorded “Like A Rolling Stone”. If he had sung it tenderly, it might have come across as too saccharine. If he sang it too over-the-top, the poignance of the message could have been lost. Ultimately, Dylan found a sweet spot that resided somewhere between defiance and sardonicism and petulance to great effect.

Photo by Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns