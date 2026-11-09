4 of the Most Impressive Vocal Performances of 1970

1970 ushered in a new decade full of genre-blending music that took elements of rock ‘n’ roll, R&B, folk, and soul and created novel sounds that would go on to inspire popular music for decades to come. The vocal performances from this year were a reflection of this stylistic melting pot, blowing listeners away with their intense passion, pitch-perfect delivery (before Auto-Tune made it easy), and unforgettable interpretations—like these four cuts from 1970.

“I’ll Be There” by The Jackson 5

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Michael Jackson proved just how powerful his voice was (and was yet to be) when The Jackson 5 released “I’ll Be There” in 1970. Jackson’s vocal delivery was impressively mature, given his young age, and the sentimental nature of the ballad showed that the vocal group was capable of more than just teeny bopper hits like “ABC”. The passion that Jackson and his brothers displayed in “I’ll Be There” would be a recurring characteristic of Jackson’s future solo endeavors.

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“Big Yellow Taxi” by Joni Mitchell

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Joni Mitchell has one of the most iconic voices in popular music history, thanks to the way she floated between vocal registers and time signatures with ease. Mitchell always demonstrated an awe-inspiring control over her voice, both in matters of timing and interpretation, and “Big Yellow Taxi” is no exception. Even something as simple as the octave jumps—both ways—immediately followed by a giggle in the outro of this 1970 hit proves just how effortlessly talented she is.

“Woodstock” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

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Speaking of Joni Mitchell, she indirectly contributed one of the greatest songs about the Woodstock Music and Art Fair, despite never being there. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, however, were at the festival, and their rendition of Mitchell’s “Woodstock” is equally impressive. While the melody itself isn’t necessarily the most complicated, it’s the way that CSNY managed to blend their vocals into one seamless sound that earned this 1970 hit a spot on this list of impressive performances.

“Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin

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It should come as no surprise that Led Zeppelin would land on a list of impressive vocal performances from 1970, being that Robert Plant has one of the most distinctive voices in all of rock ‘n’ roll. “Immigrant Song” showed off his ability not only to shriek at the top of his vocal register but also to deliver mythological lines with conversational ease. Plant’s vocal performance was deceptively approachable, convincing listeners that they, too, might be able to sing like him. And indeed, that’s what separates good singers from great ones. Great ones, like Plant, make their talents look easy when they’re most certainly not.

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