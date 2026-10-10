4 One-Hit Wonder Lyrics Every 90s Teen Remembers

The 90s were full of one-hit wonders that still strike a chord in us today, despite being decades old at this point. Here are a few standout lyrics from some of the best one-hit wonders of the decade.

“What It’s Like” by Everlast

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“God forbid, you ever had to walk a mile in his shoes / ‘Cause then you really might know what it’s like to sing the blues.”

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“What It’s Like” explores troubling life situations and encourages listeners to do some self-reflection. This song reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the most successful song ever released by Everlast. The album on which “What It’s Like” appears – Whitey Ford Sings The Blues, peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Lovefool” by The Cardigans

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“Love me, love me / Say that you love me / Fool me, fool me / Go on and fool me.”

Even though The Cardigans have several popular songs with lots of streams, “Lovefool” definitely clears in terms of popularity. This one kind of reads like a poem, especially in the chorus. It’s definitely giving “roses are red, violets are blue” status.

“Save Tonight” by Eagle Eye Cherry

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“Save tonight / And fight the break of dawn / Come tomorrow / Tomorrow I’ll be gone.”

“Save Tonight” by Eagle Eye Cherry takes on change head-on. This song was Eagle Eye Cherry’s big hit. The singer even remarked to GQ on the impact that having a one-hit wonder had on him. “People point at me and say ‘Save Tonight?’ like it’s my name,” Cherry told the outlet. “Which I guess it kind of is.”

“Everything You Want” by Vertical Horizon

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“He’s everything you want, he’s everything you need / He’s everything inside of you that you wish you could be.”

“Everything You Want” is about finding that person who is seemingly perfect, but still not feeling attached to them. Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon explained that this song was written about a woman who kept dating the wrong guys. Meanwhile, she would come to him for comfort, while he secretly had feelings.

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