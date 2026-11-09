4 Pop Songs That Became Anthems Without Becoming Top 10 Hits

Some of the most referenced songs in music history were not Top 10 hits. Here are a few tracks that, at least in the United States, were and continue to be beloved. They might not have gotten as much attention as they deserved, but they’re still hits in our hearts.

“What A Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong

Play video

“What A Wonderful World” topped the pop chart in the UK, but in the US, it only found Top 40 success. The song only peaked at No. 32. During the 60s, a time when the United States especially was plagued by events like the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and civil rights issues, this song was meant to be like a beacon with a shiny pop exterior. Over time, “What A Wonderful World” has come to be what many would consider a pop classic.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

Play video

For more than one generation, “Landslide” has become an anthem of nostalgia, growing up, and facing your life head-on. However, this song made it to No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100, and then 41 in 2026. This followed the song’s appearance in the TV show Stranger Things. Regardless, “Landslide” has been covered by a number of artists and is likely one of the first songs people associate with Fleetwood Mac, along with other classic hits like “Dreams”.

“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys

Play video

Although “God Only Knows” isn’t really an anthem for a particular cause, artists like Paul McCartney have cited it as the greatest song ever written. That has to count for something, right? This song almost made it to No. 1 in the UK, but in the US, it barely cracked the Top 40. Interestingly enough, this song also kind of changed expectations when it came to mentioning God in popular music. Before “God Only Knows”, this wasn’t really a common thing, but the Beach Boys kind of make it seem cool.

“Just Like Heaven” by The Cure

Play video

Even if you’re not generally into post-punk pop, there’s no denying that “Just Like Heaven” is an 80s staple, and one of the genre’s most talked-about tunes. In the US, however, it only made it to No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Photo by: Malcolm MacNeil/Mirrorpix/Getty Images