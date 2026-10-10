4 Rock Songs From 1971 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

The early 1970s were a particularly fruitful time for rock ‘n’ roll, producing countless hits that have stood the test of time and remain beloved favorites today. Even decades later, these songs deliver intense emotional impacts, leaving listeners—myself included—with goosebumps, no matter how many times we listen.

“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin

Play video

Maybe “Stairway To Heaven” is a cliché song to add to a list of rock songs from 1971 that are goosebump-inducing. But maybe it’s cliché for a good reason. This poignant and soaring rock ballad is one of the best-known in rock ‘n’ roll history, and even all these years and listens later, the song still gives me chills. Personally, I find the most goosebump-inducing version to be the live version featured on the 1976 concert film, The Song Remains The Same, during which vocalist Robert Plant interjects the line, “Does anybody remember laughter?”

Videos by American Songwriter

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who

Play video

The Who’s 1971 rock anthem “Baba O’Riley” is among the most memorable songs of the decade, thanks to the band’s commitment to imbuing each instrument, even vocals, with great strength. The twinkling synthesizer introduction, giving way to Pete Townshend’s powerful guitar hits, immediately followed by Roger Daltrey’s lines, “Out here in the fields, I fight for my meals, I get my back into my living,” is an instant recipe for goosebumps, every time.

“Fearless” by Pink Floyd

Play video

Of all the incredible Pink Floyd songs from 1971 and beyond, “Fearless” is among their psychedelic rock slow burns. The Meddle track is light and airy, rising and falling throughout the verse as if someone were climbing onto a diving board and leaping into the water below. David Gilmour’s lush vocals tie everything together in an incredibly effective way, leaving me with goosebumps on my arms no matter how many times I drop the needle on my copy of Meddle.

“Tiny Dancer” by Elton John

Play video

Time and time again throughout his career, Elton John has shown he is a master at building musical dynamics. The verses will remain fairly subdued, even uninteresting at times, which makes the dramatic crescendo into the choruses all the more moving. When these moments happen, I can’t help but get goosebumps. One such example is in “Tiny Dancer”, when John pops into his falsetto to sing “Hold me closer, tiny dancer, count the headlights on the highway.”

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images