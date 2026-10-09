4 Rock Songs From 1978 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: something about 1970s rock just hits different. There’s an inhibitive quality that permeates this decade, something that only becomes more pervasive as the world inched closer to the flamboyant 1980s. The power and passion behind this era of rock ‘n’ roll never fail to give me goosebumps, and that’s especially true of these four songs from 1978.

“We Will Rock You” / “We Are The Champions” by Queen

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Queen’s double single “We Will Rock You” / “We Are The Champions” technically came out in late 1977. However, it gained serious footing as a global Top 10 hit in 1978, and it almost always leaves me with goosebumps on my arms, so it seemed like a No. 1 pick that was both obvious and appropriate. From the gusto of the first track to the soaring, swinging ballad in the second, Queen takes me on a journey through all the stages of winning in one iconic arena-rock single. These two singles embody feelings of defiance and triumph in a lasting, memorable way.

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“There’s No Way Out Of Here” by David Gilmour

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Even in the brief interim period that saw David Gilmour and Syd Barrett (somewhat) co-existing in Pink Floyd, Gilmour has always been the most pop-oriented member of the psychedelic rock band. (Roger Waters, of course, always leaned into the dark, avant-garde, and off-the-wall.) Gilmour’s eponymous solo debut showcased his ability to combine vibes with commerciality in songs like “There’s No Way Out Of Here”, which sounds trippy and Pink Floydian, in its own way, but also features the kind of memorable hooks on which Gilmour has built his entire career.

“Changing Of The Guards” by Bob Dylan

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Bob Dylan has many long, sprawling ballads with intensely shadowy narratives, but few give me chills quite like “Changing Of The Guards”. I think this has to do with a multitude of factors: Dylan’s emphatic vocal delivery, the jangly looseness of the backup vocalists, the driving backing band, to name a few. The 1978 Street-Legal track wasn’t necessarily the most radio-friendly—much of this album isn’t—but it undoubtedly makes a strong impact just the same.

“Who Are You” by The Who

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I can’t say I have first-hand experience with some of the occurrences Roger Daltrey is singing about in The Who’s 1978 rock anthem, “Who Are You”, but I find myself viscerally and emotionally connecting with it anyway. The sheer conviction of this song alone is enough to send goosebumps up and down my arms, no matter how many times I listen to it.

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