4 Rock Songs From 1987 That Every 80s Kid Can Still Sing Completely by Memory Today

The decade of the 1980s in rock music is its own entity. That era remains one of the most iconic times in music history. These are four songs that came out in 1987, songs that are so popular, it’s likely every 80s kid can still sing them by heart today.

“Bad Medicine” by Bon Jovi

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Bon Jovi’s third song to hit No. 1 is “Bad Medicine”. Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, along with hit songwriter Desmond Child, are the writers of the rock anthem.

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“Bad Medicine” begins with, “Your love is like bad medicine / Bad medicine is what I need / Oh shake it up, just like bad medicine / There ain’t no doctor that can cure my disease.”

The song clearly compares a relationship to drugs. Still, Child says that the Bon Jovi members were too focused on their collective career to use recreational drugs.

“Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard

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On Def Leppard’s legendary Hysteria album is “Pour Some Sugar On Me”. The song is written by Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Steve Clark, and Rick Savage, plus producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange.

“Pour Some Sugar On Me” says, “Pour some sugar on me / Ooh, in the name of love / Pour some sugar on me / C’mon, fire me up / Pour your sugar on me / I can’t get enough / I’m hot, sticky sweet / From my head to my feet, yeah.”

“Who Will You Run To” by Heart

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A Top 10 single, “Who Will You Run To” is on Heart’s Bad Animals album. Diane Warren is the sole writer of the song.

“Who Will You Run To” is a warning song about living by the consequences of one’s choices. The song says, “Who will you run to when it all falls down / Who’s gonna pick you world up off the ground / Who’s gonna take away the tears you cry / Who’s gonna love you baby as good as I.”

“Is This Love” by Whitesnake

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Whitesnake took a bit of a departure with “Is This Love”. Although it is more of a slow-tempo song than some of their previous hits like “Fool For Your Love” and “Here I Go Again”, it remains a fan favorite. “Is This Love” is written by the band’s David Coverdale and John Sykes.

“Is This Love” says, “Is this love that I’m feeling / Is this the love that I’ve been searching for / Is this love or am I dreaming / This must be love / ‘Cause it’s really got a hold on me / A hold on me.”

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