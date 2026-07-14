4 Rock Songs From 1995 That Every Elder Millennial Can Still Sing Word for Word

Let’s take a trip back to 1995, when elder Millennials didn’t have to go to the classic rock station to find their favorite songs. Instead, some of the best tunes were right there on top 40 radio, alongside the boy bands and R&B stars rock fans pretended to dislike. Those were the good old days. Now, some of these songs are in heavy rotation at the grocery store. Fortunately, we can sing along with these tunes while shopping and forget that they came out more than 30 years ago.

These songs were hits on one of Billboard’s rock charts in 1995. Some even crossed over to the Hot 100. Today, elder Millennials still know the lyrics to these songs better than they remember any of the math they learned while they were climbing the charts.

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“When I Come Around” by Green Day

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Released in January 1995, this classic pop-punk song topped the Modern Rock Tracks chart for seven weeks. It was the fourth single and third No. 1 from their breakout 1994 album Dookie. It showed that Green Day could slow things down and be a little more heartfelt. At the same time, it delivers some unforgettable riffs.

More than anything, though, “When I Come Around” was built around a simple but impactful set of lyrics. So, all these years later, we can still sing every word, which lets us work on our Billie Joe Armstrong impression.

“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette

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Released in July 1995, this song topped the Modern Rock Tracks chart and reached No. 6 on the Hot 100. More importantly, it marked a huge change in Alanis Morissette’s sound and became her first international hit. It was personal, angry, and unforgettable, which is why we can still sing along with every line more than 30 years later.

There’s a widespread rumor that “You Oughta Know” is about Dave Coulier, who most elder Millennials will remember as Uncle Jesse from Full House. However, Morissette has never confirmed this rumor and probably never will.

“Wonderwall” by Oasis

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Released in October 1995, this song went to No. 1 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart. It also reached No. 8 on the Hot 100. This is one of those songs that many elder Millennials remember, whether they like it or not. It was in heavy rotation on the radio and MTV. Moreover, it was incredibly catchy. Now, it lives in our minds.

More than 30 years later, it has joined “Smoke on the Water” and “Stairway to Heaven” as a song that most amateur guitarists have in their repertoire.

“Bullet with Butterfly Wings” by Smashing Pumpkins

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Released in October 1995, this song reached No. 2 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart. Today, it remains one of the Smashing Pumpkins’ most memorable hits. While the song wasn’t the catchiest thing on rock radio at the time, Billy Corgan’s lyrics stuck like glue. From “The world is a vampire…” to “Despite all my rage…” we still belt along with him, despite having mostly outgrown the angst that permeates the song.

Featured Image by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns