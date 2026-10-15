4 Songs From 1972 That Even Modern Music Fans Can Get Behind

Who says 70s music can’t still be cool? Here are a few songs from 1972 that never go out of style in our eyes, and modern fans still love them.

“Ben” by Michael Jackson

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Although he went on to have several more, “Ben” was Michael Jackson’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist. The song also won a Golden Globe, as it was written for the 1972 film of the same name. In the movie, Ben is a pet rat. The song sings about Ben like he’s a close friend, which is kind of interesting if you think about it.

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Ben, the two of us need look no more

We both found what we were looking for

With a friend to call my own

I’ll never be alone

And you, my friend, will see

You’ve got a friend in me.

“Dirty Work” by Steely Dan

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“Dirty Work” is all about that one person that you’d probably do anything for, even though you know you probably shouldn’t give them the time of day. This song is super catchy, but in addition to that, there’s honestly a lot of great imagery in the lyrics.

Light the candle, put the lock upon the door

You have sent the maid home early like a thousand times before

Like the castle in its corner in a medieval game

I foresee terrible trouble, and I stay here just the same.

“New York’s Not My Home” by Jim Croce

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It doesn’t matter what decade you’re listening to him in. Jim Croce’s voice will always have an element of timelessness. Croce moved to New York with his wife, Ingrid, in the late 60s, but returned to their home in Pennsylvania in 1971. This song is kind of about that. Croce sings about learning some hard lessons and feeling quite alone in the city.

“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by The Looking Glass

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This song is a good one-hit wonder if I’ve ever heard one. “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” was actually almost a flop until one DJ decided to give it a chance. It wasn’t even the lead single for the album. Instead, the song was released as the B-side to another song, “Don’t It Make You Feel Good”. Harv Moore, a radio programmer from Washington D.C., shed light on “Brandy”, and this helped the album achieve commercial success.

Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images