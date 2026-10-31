4 Songs From 1974 That Even Modern Music Fans Can Get Behind

Some songs are effortlessly classic. Here are a few songs from the year 1974 that we still listen to from time to time, even if they sound nothing like the Top 40 pop hits of today.

“Waterloo” by ABBA

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For Swedish pop group ABBA, “Waterloo” is kind of the song that started it all. In 1974, after the group won the Eurovision Song Contest held in Brighton, England, with “Waterloo”, they found international success. Honestly, it is kind of funny that “Waterloo” references a battle Napoleon fought in 1815. In Belgium, where the actual “Waterloo” happened, the song hit No. 1.

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“Free Man In Paris” by Joni Mitchell

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Joni Mitchell sings about career struggles and seeking refuge in a new place in “Free Man In Paris”. She wrote this song about David Geffen, a friend who had a lot of success as an agent and promoter.

I was a free man in Paris, I felt unfettered and alive

There was nobody calling me up for favors

And no one’s future to decide

You know I’d go back there tomorrow

But for the work I’ve taken on

Stoking the star-maker machinery behind the popular song.

“The B*tch Is Back” by Elton John

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Elton John triumphantly wins us over once again with “The B*tch Is Back”. This song appears on John’s album Caribou. It is one he has referred to as being his “theme song.” Combining the confidence of “Saturday Night’s Alright” and the cocky edge of “I’m Still Standing”, “The B*tch Is Back” is easily one of the most anthemic songs in John’s catalog. It’s certainly one of the finest songs of 1974 that we never get tired of.

“Boogie On Reggae Woman” by Stevie Wonder

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In 1974, Fulfillingness’ First Finale by Stevie Wonder won three Grammys, one for Album of the Year, one for Best Male Pop Vocal, and one for Best Male Rhythm and Blues Vocal Performance. It was this song that took home the Vocal Performance award. Despite the fact that “Boogie On Reggae Woman” isn’t really a reggae song, it’s definitely one of Wonder’s most groovy songs. He even surprises us with a harmonica solo, which, personally, receives no complaints from me.

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