4 Songs From 1974 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

1974 saw musical experimentation continue to evolve as artists blended genres and styles to create entirely new sounds, and the resulting songs are so impactful and emotionally moving that they’re almost guaranteed to give me instant goosebumps every time I hear them. I’ve picked out four songs from 1974 that I absolutely can’t play all the way through without getting goosebumps on my arms, and with good reason.

“Help Me” by Joni Mitchell

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“Help Me” is the second track on Joni Mitchell’s sixth album, Court And Spark. In this writer’s humble opinion, the entire album is fantastic (and my favorite of Mitchell’s). However, “Help Me” stands out among the rest as the song guaranteed to give me goosebumps. The way Mitchell floats through the different sections in a way that feels romantic and carefree tugs at my heartstrings in all the right ways. But I do have to give an honorable mention to both “Trouble Child” and “Twisted”. They were close runner-ups.

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“Jolene” by Dolly Parton

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Following the passing of Dolly Parton in August 2026, the songs she wrote will never sound the same way again. Still, even before this tragic loss, songs like “Jolene” were incredibly emotionally moving for me. Hearing Parton’s voice harmonizing with itself is a treat for the senses. And if you want a real treat, I can’t recommend listening to “Jolene” slowed down enough. If you thought this 1974 smash hit was goosebump-inducing in its original version, the lower, slower take elevates it one step further.

“You’re No Good” by Linda Ronstadt

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Linda Ronstadt was never a fan of how “You’re No Good” came out. The idea still flabbergasts me. This Heart Like A Wheel track has such a powerful vocal performance, in my opinion, that it’s hard to imagine Ronstadt hearing that and not noticing anything but her innate talent. Nevertheless, artists can be their own worst critics, and this seems to be no exception. I’ll continue to include this one in my list of iconic 1974 songs that are instantly goosebump-inducing, with all due respect to Ronstadt.

“The Way We Were” by Barbra Streisand

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Finally, wrapping up this list of 1974 songs guaranteed to give you (read: me) goosebumps is a career-defining hit for Barbra Streisand. And if I’m being honest, Streisand could sing the phone book or the terms and conditions of my iPhone, and I would still probably get goosebumps on my arms. Her voice is just that compelling. “The Way We Were” is the title track to Streisand’s fifteenth studio album. All these years later, the emotion is palpable.

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