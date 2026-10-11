4 Songs That High Schoolers in 1971 Knew Every Word To

The beginning of the 70s musically catered toward singer-songwriters and songs that made statements. Here are some songs from the year 1971 that young people at the time definitely knew every word to.

“A Case Of You” by Joni Mitchell

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There are few songs that describe infatuation as accurately as Joni Mitchell does with “A Case Of You”. This is apparently one of Graham Nash‘s favorite songs by Mitchell. The two of them dated and lived together in the late 60s until 1970. Honestly, I can’t really blame him. The chorus alone is to die for.

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Oh, you’re in my blood like holy wine

Oh, you taste so bitter, but you taste so sweet

I can drink a case of you, I can drink a case of you, darling

And I would still be on my feet

I’d still be on my feet.

“American Pie” by Don McLean

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If you want to talk about songs that made a cultural impact, look no further than “American Pie” by Don McLean. In “American Pie,” McLean references several large figures, including Buddy Holly, Vladimir Lenin, and even the Trinity. It’s political, historical, and religious all at once.

“All I Ever Need Is You” by Sonny & Cher

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Sonny & Cher peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard chart with this hit. Originally, it was written by Jimmy Holiday and Eddie Reeves and recorded by Ray Charles. Sonny & Cher’s version became the most successful. At the time when they recorded this version, the duo was happily married. So the song’s sentiment may have felt true to them.

“You’re my first love, you’re my last / You’re my future, you’re my past / And loving you is all I ask / Honey, all I ever need is you.”

“What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye

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“What’s Going On” was co-written and produced by Marvin Gaye. The title stemmed from the expression that people use to greet each other, but the content of the song came from a rather intense experience. One of the members of Four Tops, a Motown group, witnessed the violence of Bloody Thursday during the 1969 People’s Park protest. He took his experience to co-writer Ben Edmonds, who wanted to give the song to Four Tops originally. It eventually ended up in Gaye’s hands.

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