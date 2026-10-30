4 Top 40 Hits From 1971 That Stay on Repeat in My Car

Chart performance is a fickle thing in the music industry. Records have been climbing up (and dropping down) the ranks of commercial public opinion week in and week out for decades. External factors like scandals, deaths, and even holidays can and often do affect these rankings. On and on it goes, saecula saeculorum.

But in the Billboard ranking of Rhonda the Honda, my delightfully dusty Honda Civic? Well, these Top 40 hits from 1971 are still very much in the Top 40, even as we traverse into the latter half of the 2020s.

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“Me And Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin

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I love Janis Joplin, so it’s no surprise that she would be among the hits from 1971 that stay on repeat in my car. Not to mention, “Me And Bobby McGee” is a plain ol’ good driving song. It’s fun to sing along to, it literally mentions being on the road, and there’s something liberating—in a sad, lonely kind of way—about singing “freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose” when you’re out on the highway. Even if you’re driving to the grocery store, it feels poignant.

“My Sweet Lord” by George Harrison

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I’m not religious, but songs like George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” could get me to convert. (That one, paired with “Spirit In The Sky” from 1969, could have turned me into an evangelist if I was kicking around then.) The former Beatle’s breakthrough solo single was one of the biggest hits of 1971, and it remains a beloved favorite in my car today. I would also be remiss if I didn’t mention a newer version by Hurray For The Riff Raff, which is equally delightful.

“Riders On The Storm” by The Doors

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Here’s a hot take: the whisper on “Riders On The Storm” is a touch over the line. I can imagine Jim Morrison’s thought process in the studio. Yet, I must admit, I will turn off this track as soon as I start honing in on the breathy voice speaking the lines over Morrison’s melody. That’s personal preference—and it’s my car radio, after all—so I’ll anticipate some readers disagreeing. For whatever it’s worth, I can usually get at least one listen per week where the whispers don’t bother me as much.

“Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin

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Finally, wrapping up my list of Top 40 hits from 1971 in my car in 2026 is “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin. Where else am I going to listen to this iconic classic rock track and practice my Robert Plant vocals without fear of shame and judgment? Nowhere but Rhonda the Honda, that’s to be sure. No matter how many times I listen to this song, it never seems to get old. Those turnarounds on Jimmy Page’s guitar riff and Plant’s frustratingly difficult-to-imitate vocals are just too good.

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