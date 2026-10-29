4 Unforgettable Hard Rock Hits From 1964 That Take Baby Boomers Back in Time

Back in 1964, hard rock was just beginning to form as an actual subgenre. Before it, rock and roll was still steadily evolving, and hard rock would end up being just one of many evolutions to be born from it. Let’s take a look at a few pioneering and early examples of hard rock hits, dropped in 1964, that baby boomers will likely still recognize today.

“You Really Got Me” by The Kinks from ‘Kinks’

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This is probably the most instantly recognizable song on our list. It’s a little bit garage rock, a little bit proto-punk, and a hard rock tune indicative of the hard rock boom that would soon follow its release. Most people remember The Kinks from this particular tune, and I can’t say I’m surprised. It’s insanely catchy.

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“You Really Got Me” by The Kinks was a No. 7 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1964. It also topped the charts in the band’s native UK.

“Time Is On My Side” by The Rolling Stones from ‘The Rolling Stones No. 2’

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The Rolling Stones would become better known for their hard rock stylings later on in their career. At the start of their run as one of the biggest bands of their era, The Stones opted for bluesier works. “Time Is On My Side” leans more toward blues rock than hard rock, but there are just enough hard rock elements to preview the kind of music they’d be making in a few years’ time.

“Time Is On My Side” by The Rolling Stones hit No. 6 on the Hot 100 upon its release.

“I’m Crying” by The Animals from ‘The Animals On Tour’

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Like The Stones, The Animals were best known for their bluesy rock songs. “I’m Crying” has that R&B rock sound that was popular in 1964, but the undercurrent of hard rock can be heard, thanks to Hilton Valentine’s killer guitar work.

“I’m Crying” by The Animals was a No. 19 hit on the Hot 100 chart. It was also a No. 8 success on the UK Singles chart.

“Don’t Bring Me Down” by The Pretty Things

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“Don’t Bring Me Down” by The Pretty Things might be more of a deep cut. But some baby boomers might just remember this bluesy hard rock song from 1964. In the UK, the song was a Top 10 hit on the UK Singles chart. It also did well in Canada at No. 34. I’d be bold enough to say that this song is almost like a “proto” hard rock song, even with contrasting folk elements like the tambourine and harmonica. Some listeners might recognize this song from David Bowie’s cover of it from 1973.

Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns