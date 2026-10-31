4 Unforgettable Hard Rock Hits From 1966 That Take Baby Boomers Back in Time

The year 1966 was the year hard rock really came into its own. The subgenre would carry on well into the 1980s, but there was something special about hard rock in 1966, especially when it came to baby boomers who loved the new, evolving genre. Let’s dive into four hard rock hits from that very year that those who heard them drop in 1966 still remember easily.

“Wild Thing” by The Troggs from ‘From Nowhere… The Troggs’

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This is probably the best example of hard rock making it high up the charts in 1966. The Troggs’ ultra-memorable “Wild Thing” is a garage rock delight with elements of hard rock, proto-punk, and psychedelic rock. Written by Chip Taylor, “Wild Thing” was one of the biggest songs of the year, topping both the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US and the UK Disc and Music Echo Top 50 chart in the band’s native country.

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“You Better Run” by The Young Rascals from ‘Groovin’’

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The Young Rascals managed to pack this iconic song with R&B and blue-eyed soul elements, complete with early elements of hard rock and very early punk rock. “You Better Run” is most notable for that killer bassline. This iconic multi-genre tune made it to No. 20 on the Hot 100 chart in 1966.

“Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Aftermath’

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Well, there was no avoiding a mention of The Rolling Stones on our list of hard rock songs from 1966 that baby boomers loved. That’s partly because hard rock was still fairly new. And while plenty of bands were jumping on the bandwagon that year, few made it to the top of the charts with their hard rock stylings. The Stones managed to make it there with the raga rock, psychedelic hard rock jam “Paint It Black”. This could easily be the band’s most recognizable tune after all these years, too.

“Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones topped charts around the globe, including charts in the US, UK, Canada, and much of Europe.

“I Feel Free” by Cream

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Ah, Cream. They were one of the most notable supergroups of their era, though their time together was admittedly short-lived. But while together, they touched on quite a few genres gloriously, from blues rock to psychedelic rock to the early rumblings of hard rock. “I Feel Free” has that early hard rock sound, and it’s not surprising to me that this song was a hit. “I Feel Free” by Cream peaked at No. 11 in the UK.

(Photo by CA/Redferns)