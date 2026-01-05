4 Wildly Different Movie Soundtracks From 1995 That Hit No. 1

In the mid-90s, everyone was going to see movies. Movies, movies, movies. They were all the rage. Cinema was prized, and the art form was being reinvented all the time thanks to directors like James Cameron and Quentin Tarantino.

But another important aspect of cinema at the time was the soundtracks that accompanied the stories up there on the silver screen. Several of these soundtracks even hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. That’s what we wanted to highlight here. These are four different soundtracks from 1995 that hit No. 1.

‘Friday (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ (1995)

One of the most classic comedy films from the 1990s is Friday. The movie, which chronicles a day in the life of Craig (played by rapper-actor Ice Cube), is funny, unique, and timeless. Its film soundtrack was also beloved, hitting No. 1 on the Top 200 thanks to tracks from its star and other big-name rappers of the day like Cypress Hill.

‘Pocahontas: An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack’ (1995)

In the 1990s, Disney enjoyed a string of great animated movie releases, from The Lion King to Aladdin. The movie the company released in 1995, though, was Pocahontas, and the soundtrack to the movie ended up hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. For those who enjoy the movie today, the songs are likely stuck in their minds ever since the cartoon dropped.

‘Dangerous Minds: Music From The Motion Picture’ (1995)

One of the biggest songs of the entire decade was released on the soundtrack for the film, Dangerous Minds. While the movie itself boasts some unintentional comedy today, the song from Coolio, “Gangsta’s Paradise”, remains a timeless rap classic. The video, too, is just seared in the brains of anyone who watched it during the 90s.

‘Waiting To Exhale: Original Soundtrack Album’ (1995)

Not only did a cheating husband get his possessions set on fire in this film, but the accompanying soundtrack was also rather lit. The musical work, like the film, features a star-studded cast, including Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Aretha Franklin, TLC, and Mary J. Blige. Come for the actors, stay for the tunes!

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images