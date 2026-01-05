41-Year-Old Rock Frontman Dies in Hiking Tragedy

At just 41 years old, Andrew Ure, who was the frontman for The Ray Summers, sadly passed away. While known for his time with The Ray Summers, Ure also helped support acts like Doves and Paolo Nutini. Leaving a lasting impact on not just music but those closest to him, tributes poured in for Ure.

Just one day after his birthday, Ure decided to go on a hike in the Arrochar Alps. Having trekked the area before with his dog, the singer felt at ease as he headed into the woods. Ure’s family contacted the police when the singer never returned home. With a search party looking for the singer, the Arrochar Mountain Rescue offered helicopter support when trying to locate Ure and his dog.

Eventually, the police located Ure’s body. With an investigation still underway, a spokesperson said, “There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.” They added, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family, friends, and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss.” As for the dog, it was also located alive and unharmed. Authorities returned the animal to Ure’s family.

Andrew Ure’s Partner Calls Him Her “Guiding Light”

Showing just how much love surrounded Ure, numerous tributes were posted, sharing a glimpse into the singer’s life. For starters, The Ray Summers posted a picture of Ure in his younger years. The captions read, “Andy was not only the rock in our band, he was the rock in our lives. This hurts so so much. All our love & strength goes out to Andy’s Linsey & his two wee boys, his family & all that were so lucky to know him.”

Ure’s brother, David, also left a touching message to Ure, revealing how much the singer played a part in his life. “For me, I’ve lost my wee brother, my best pal, my business partner, my sounding board, and the daily reason I used my phone. Heartbroken doesn’t even come close.”

Ure’s life didn’t revolve just around the stage, he was also the director of The Wee Whisky shop in Linlithgow. Also honoring Ure, the business wrote, “Words cannot fully express the pain of this loss, and our thoughts are with Andrew’s family at this incredibly difficult time. Thank you to everyone who has already reached out with their kind messages and condolences.”

Among all the tributes were the words of Linsey Waddell, Ure’s partner. Still trying to process the loss, she did her best to describe the man she knew. And according to Waddell, he was nothing short of a “guiding light and the biggest star of all.”

