5 of the Most Impressive Vocal Performances of 1970s Rock

The 1970s saw rock ‘n’ roll come into its own, having had one full decade prior to solidify its sound and style after debuting in the late 1950s. Vocal talent inevitably reflected this growing confidence, offering some of the best the genre has ever seen—including these five particularly impressive performances.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

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This one probably goes without saying, but just because it’s obvious doesn’t mean it’s not worth mentioning. Indeed, we couldn’t round up a list of impressive 1970s rock vocal performances and not include “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen. Freddie Mercury’s inimitable talent is on full display here, from the sharp-edged crooning he delivers in the verses to the borderline-absurd falsettos and baritones he explores in the bridge section. Closing out with pure rock vocals? Perfection.

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“More Than A Feeling” by Boston

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Much like “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Boston’s “More Than A Feeling” is a masterclass in letting the vocal performance dictate the song’s dynamics. Brad Delp navigates his mid-range and soaring falsettos with ease, matching the varying degrees of wistful nostalgia the song presents to the listener. It’s hard not to get swept up in the emotion of it all as Delp switches into countertenor territory on the line “I closed my eyes and I slipped away…”

“Dream On” by Aerosmith

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If you’re going to release a debut single, you might as well give it all you’ve got, and that’s certainly what Steven Tyler (and the rest of Aerosmith) did with their 1973 breakthrough hit, “Dream On”. Tyler’s voice is one of the most distinctive in rock ‘n’ roll history, especially his ability to climax into a raspy wail. What starts as a tender, reflective piano ballad soon becomes enrapturing as Tyler repeats the titular phrase over and over, building in intensity each time.

“Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin

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How could we not include Robert Plant in a list of impressive vocal performances from 1970s rock? This decade saw Plant at his best, offering countless performances worthy of inclusion here. For this list, we’ve settled on “Immigrant Song”, due to the way Plant slides around his range while seemingly exerting no energy at all. His otherworldly caterwauling seems to come from somewhere deep within, not your average, run-of-the-mill voice box.

“Magic Man” by Heart

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Ann Wilson is another rock vocalist who cannot be excluded when discussing the most impressive vocal performances of the 1970s. This writer would humbly argue that this decade saw Heart at their best, before the pursuit of commercial success pigeonholed the band into cheesy power ballads. “Magic Man” highlights the diversity of Wilson’s vocal color palette, ranging from moody sighs to aggressive belts, all delivered to stunning dynamic effect.

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