5 Quick Facts on ‘American Idol’ Favorite Blake Proehl: Ex-NFL Player & Son of a Super Bowl Champ

With it being a new year, that means a new season of American Idol. As judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan return for season 22, thousands of singers look to not only gain a ticket to Hollywood but to become the next American Idol. But like each season, there can only be one American Idol. Premiering On February 18 on ABC, fans were introduced to dreamers like Blake Proehl. While showcasing his talents on stage, Proehl comes from a family of history makes. Here are five quick facts about the news contestant of American Idol.

Videos by American Songwriter

Getting Some Help From His Grandmother

Knowing the power behind social media, Proehl went viral back in 2021 when he decided to cover Brett Young’s song “In Case You Didn’t Know.” But instead of just singing the hit for the viewers on TikTok, he performed it for his grandmothers. With fans loving the performance, the video received over 28 million views. And that number continues to climb. Given the good luck she brings, Proehl was sure to bring his grandmother to his American Idol audition.

Blake Proehl Loves North Carolina

Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, Proehl moved at a young age, but he didn’t go far as he grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina. Wanting to honor his home state, the American Idol hopeful eventually went on to play football for East Carolina University for three years. While he now competes on American Idol, his football dreams didn’t end with just college.

Entering The NFL

Moving past college, Proehl went on to sign with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. Although showing promise as a wide receiver, he suffered an injury. While he signed a contract in January 2023, it was waived by the organization in August of that same year. After ended his time in the NFL, Proehl turned his focus on music.

[RELATED: Watch Ex-NFL Player, Son of Super Bowl Champ Take ‘American Idol’ Judges by Storm]

Blake Proehl Shares His Music With The World

Back in 2022, after spending time singing covers of songs, Proehl decided to share his songwriting talents with his single “Falling Into You.” But that wasn’t all as he released “Happy Without Me”, “Where You Need to Be”, and “Waves.” His latest song called “Chapters” gained high praise from fans. Proving his musical talents, he hopes to expand his career on the stage.

History Is A Family Trait

Before Proehl stepped foot on a football field, his father, Ricky Proehl, played as a wide receiver for 17 seasons in the NFL. He spent time with both the St. Louis Rams and the Indianapolis Colts. During that time, he won two Super Bowls. After retiring, he turned his attention to coaching.

With Proehl coming from a family of history makers, will he get the same chance on American Idol? Tune in to American Idol on Sundays to find out.

(Featured image via @BlakeProehl on Instagram)