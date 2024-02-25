‘American Idol’s Blake Proehl Admits To Wanting a Grammy Over a Super Bowl

With season 22 of American Idol here, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan are back with a new set of aspiring singers looking to become the next American Idol. While thousands hope to land a spot on the show, there can be only one winner. But with a long road ahead of them, many rising stars hope for nothing else than to get a ticket to Hollywood. And one of those looking to make American Idol history is none other than former NFL wide receiver Blake Proehl. Already impressing the judges with his vocal talent, the singer recently admitted to wanting a Grammy more than a Super Bowl.

Videos by American Songwriter

For any NFL athlete, there is no greater honor than to get the chance to compete during the Super Bowl. Just a few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs brought home their second consecutive Super Bowl when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers. But while Proehl comes from a family of football players, his passion took him a different route as he stood in front of the American Idol judges. With his grandmother by his side, Proehl made Perry cry over his talent. Gaining a ticket to Hollywood, fans and family rejoiced.

‘American Idol’ Fans Shower Blake Proehl With Praise

Staying focused on the long road ahead of him, Proehl shared his determination to win American Idol. Before stepping in front of the judges, the singer played for the Minnesota Vikings. But due to an injury in 2021, the football player found himself on the sidelines. While focused on his recovery, the star rekindled his love for music. And with his NFL career behind him, he looks to trade his football helmet for the stage. Speaking with TMZ about his musical career, Proehl admitted to wanting a Grammy more than a Super Bowl.

[RELATED: 5 Quick Facts on ‘American Idol’ Favorite Blake Proehl: Ex-NFL Player & Son of a Super Bowl Champ]

With his audition over, fans praised Proehl, filling the comments section with words of encouragement. One person wrote, “I’m not a super emotional person but I’ve known him since elementary school. There is no other human who deserves this chance. Hats off Proehl fam.” Another person added, “Proud of you @blakeproehl! I am a lifelong Vikings fan and was super happy to see you play for us. You did amazing and very excited to see what you do with your music career! Keep on keeping on brotha!!!”

Don’t miss American Idol, airing live tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.



(Blake Proehl – Where You Need to Be (Official Music Video), n.d.)