5 Rockers and Their Strange Pets

When you’re a celebrity, there is no shortage of people talking to you in your ear. It can get to the point where you’re not sure who is your friend and who is trying to leach things off you. That’s why some famous rockers turn to their feathered, furry, or even scaly friends for emotional support. A dog, snake, or bird won’t lie to you. They may eat dead rats or poop on your carpet, but they won’t lie. We’re diving into a handful of interesting relationships between famous musicians and their strange pets. So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

1. Iggy Pop and His Cockatoo

For the often shirtless songwriter and performer who made the track “The Passenger” famous, he sure does love his birds. Pop, as of 2018 anyway, enjoyed the company of his rather elegant white pet cockatoo. In fact, he even set up a dedicated Instagram account for his pet bird, Biggy Pop. The account, which has over 100,000 followers today, includes photos of the two Pops cuddling, eating, and more.

2. Justin Bieber and His Monkey

This one is going back a few years, but in 2014, Bieber caused a bit of a global stir when he was forced to leave behind his pet Capuchin monkey, Mally. The creature was confiscated by customs while Bieber was traveling and the “Love Yourself” singer, who could not provide proper vaccination documentation, had to leave the pet behind in Germany. The monkey then went to live in a zoo in the county. It was probably a better life, in the end, for the wild Capuchin. Later, in an interview, Bieber expressed regret, saying the situation was “the farthest thing from fine.”

3. Slash and His Snakes

For his entire life, Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Slash, has been around famous people. His parents were world-class artists and folks like Joni Mitchell and David Bowie were always strolling in and out of his house. Perhaps it’s for those reasons that at times he recedes from attention from the human world and enjoys spending time with his pet reptiles, especially his snakes. He likes the creatures so much, that in 1994 he formed the side project Slash’s Snakepit. The group disbanded in 2002, around the time of the birth of Slash’s son. That also caused Slash to get rid of the creatures and give them a new home.

4. Miley Cyrus and Her Pig

Miley Cyrus grew up country, the daughter of country music star Billy Ray Cyrus. So, that’s perhaps why the “Wrecking Ball” singer took to her pet pig. The animal’s name? Well, Pig. The farm creature is one of many pets Cyrus has mothered over the years, as this spread in Teen Vogue in 2016 shows. Sadly, Pig died in 2019. But more recently, in her divorce, Cyrus, a longtime vegan and now pescatarian, got custody of all the family pets.

5. Paul McCartney and His Sheep Dog

Sometimes rockers, like Paul McCartney, love their pets so much that they write songs about them. Case in point: Macca’s sheepdog. The Beatles’ song, which many fans know, “Martha My Dear” is dedicated to McCartney’s Old English Sheepdog named Martha. The song, which has been covered by everyone from Herb Alpert to Phish, was released on the 1968 self-titled album from the band. Some have said it includes veiled references to McCartney’s then split with Jane Asher, but regardless of the meaning, the pooch’s name lives on in the title.

