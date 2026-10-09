5 Songs That Prove Roger Waters Was the Driving Force Behind Pink Floyd

Every band that reaches the heights of rock ‘n’ roll stardom has, to some extent, learned how to work together as a team. Even groups with a primary composer, like Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys or, more recently, Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters, have found ways to mesh with one another on stage during live performances. Pink Floyd in its most ubiquitous lineup of Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright, and Nick Mason was certainly no different.

Yet, like all these iconic groups throughout rock history, one person tends to keep the fire burning, so to speak. Whether through lyrical or musical contributions (or both), they tend to guide the band’s sound down a certain path, serving as de facto leaders, even if they never say it out loud. Most of the time, their influence speaks for itself in the songs the band produces.

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Based on these five tracks from Pink Floyd, it’s clear that bassist Roger Waters was the fire-stoker of his psychedelic rock band.

“Another Brick In The Wall”

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Roger Waters composed all three sections of the iconic Pink Floyd track, “Another Brick In The Wall”. One of the most commercially viable cuts from the 1979 rock opera The Wall, this song became a universally beloved hit that transcended the confines of Pink Floyd’s psychedelic categorization and the rock genre entirely.

“Money”

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Drummers are invaluable members of the band, but bassists are what make the rhythm section sing—literally. Roger Waters showcased his ability to lead Pink Floyd along a grooving, vibey journey as the band oscillated between a hiccupy 7/4 in the verse and a driving rock ‘n’ roll 4/4 in the instrumental sections of the classic Dark Side Of The Moon track “Money”.

“Hey You”

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For all the toe-tapping hits that Pink Floyd produced throughout their decades-long career, there are just as many slow burns that highlight the band’s darker, more sinister, and more introspective side. Roger Waters was the driving force behind this corner of Pink Floyd’s sound, and songs like “Hey You” let that style really shine.

“Have A Cigar”

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The best Pink Floyd songs are equal parts sardonic and danceable, and Roger Waters proved how well he could toe that irresistible line with tracks like “Have A Cigar”. Interestingly, this song also shone a glaring spotlight on the growing dissonance between Waters and his frequent co-writer, David Gilmour, who disagreed with this song’s message so much that they hired outside help to cut the vocals.

“Goodbye Blue Sky”

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Much like the balance between sardonic and danceable, Pink Floyd (and, more specifically, Roger Waters) also managed to balance between breathtakingly beautiful and devastatingly sad. Songs like “Goodbye Blue Sky” emphasize the emotional impact to be had when both of these qualities combine.

Photo by Adam Ritchie/Redferns