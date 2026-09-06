6 Emotional Ballads From 1966 Every Baby Boomer Can Still Sing by Heart

Songs that elicit strong emotional responses tend to be the most memorable, which would explain why every baby boomer alive can likely still sing these six ballads from 1966 by heart. From slow burns to patriotic odes to romantic musings, these ballads tug at the heartstrings and send goosebumps up and down the arms.

“Strangers In The Night” by Frank Sinatra

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Frank Sinatra made crooning look so cool, it was hard not to want to join in with him, glass of Jack Daniel’s in tow. Ol’ Blue Eyes released “Strangers In The Night” in April 1966, giving music lovers everywhere a new traditional pop song to sing along to with great gusto and drama. “Strangers in the night, exchanging glances / wondering in the night / What were the chances we’d be sharing love before the night was through?”

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“Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” by Cher / Nancy Sinatra

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Cher and Nancy Sinatra both released versions of this moody, brooding ballad in 1966. Out of respect for both versions, we’re including them in one entry. Sonny Bono was the original songwriter of this dark and dramatic ballad, which became career-defining hits for both Cher and Sinatra. “I was five, and he was six / We rode on horses made of sticks / He wore black, and I wore white / He would always win the fight, bang, bang.”

“When A Man Loves A Woman” by Percy Sledge

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“When A Man Loves A Woman” has surpassed its status as a classic 1966 hit and become a quintessential ballad standard, covered by multiple artists in varying degrees of intensity. The first version of this track came from Percy Sledge, who set a new bar for emotive singing. “When a man loves a woman, can’t keep his mind on nothin’ else / He’d trade the world for the good thing he’s found.”

“The Ballad Of The Green Berets” by Barry Sadler

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A stylistic outlier on this list of emotional ballads from 1966 is “The Ballad Of The Green Berets” by Barry Sadler. At a time when anti-war sentiment was rising, this patriotic ode to soldiers fighting abroad was unique in its message. The public seemed to need this perspective, though, as the listening audience pushed the track to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks straight.

“Poor Side Of Town” by Johnny Rivers

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Johnny Rivers released “Poor Side Of Town” in August 1966, after which it soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Rivers had previously focused on rock ‘n’ roll, so this heartfelt ballad was a notable career shift. Countless artists have since covered the song, including The 5th Dimension, Lynn Anderson, and Bruce Springsteen. “I can’t blame you for trying / I’m trying to make it, too / I’ve got one little hang up, baby / I just can’t make it without you.”

“(You’re My) Soul And Inspiration” by The Righteous Brothers

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Emotional ballads let The Righteous Brothers’ signature harmonies really soar, and their 1966 track, “(You’re My) Soul And Inspiration”, is no exception. From the same songwriters who wrote “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’”, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, The Righteous Brothers’ first hit after leaving producer Phil Spector went to No. 1 on the Hot 100 and peaked at No. 15 in the United Kingdom.

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