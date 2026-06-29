90s Country Hitmaker Gives Health Update After Sepsis Battle, Hospitalization

Radney Foster is giving fans an update on his health. Weeks after the country singer revealed he’d been hospitalized with sepsis, he took to Instagram to share how he’s doing today.

“As many of you know, I was recently hospitalized with sepsis,” he wrote. “The good news is I’m recovering well.”

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Despite that, Foster wrote that, “on the advice of my doctors, I’m rescheduling my shows through July 14 so I can focus on making a full recovery.”

Foster revealed that he’ll return to the stage for Songwriters in Paradise Healdsburg, which kicks off on July 16. He’ll also play shows across Texas throughout July and August.

“Thank you for all the prayers, kind words, and support. It has meant the world to me,” Foster wrote. “I can’t wait to see you out there again soon.”

This isn’t the first time Foster had to cancel some shows. When he announced his health battle earlier this month, he also postponed several dates he had scheduled with Kelly Willis.

“Radney is recovering from a serious infection that required hospitalization,” the post read. “While he is improving and has been released from the ICU, his doctors have advised him to take time away from the road to focus on his health.”

After directing fans to the venues for information about the new dates, the post concluded, “Thank you for your understanding, your patience, and your support as Radney continues to recover.”

What to Know About Radney Foster

Foster began his career as half of the duo Foster & Lloyd, before entering the solo arena in the early ’90s. Since then, he’s written eight No. 1 hits, sold 50 million copies worldwide, and been inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

Additionally, acts including Keith Urban, The Chicks, and Brooks and Dunn have cut Foster’s songs. He released his most recent project, For You To See The Stars, in 2017. The two-part release included both a book of short fiction and a companion CD.

Currently, Foster is working on another book of fiction and film projects.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images