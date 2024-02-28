Adele Forced To Postpone Las Vegas Residency Over Illness

Since releasing her first album back in 2008 called 19, Adele has gone on to sell over 120 million albums worldwide. And that is just a start for the singer as she also won 16 Grammy Awards and even an Academy Award for Best Original Song. The Academy Award came from releasing the single “Skyfall” which accompanied the James Bond film Skyfall. With a career that seems to only grow with each show, Adele found herself with a Las Vegas residency. While serenading fans since June 2023, the singer recently postponed several shows for an unexpected illness.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Adele expressed her sadness over having to cancel shows. Although understandable, the singer detailed how she played through the sickness during numerous performances but it eventually got to the point where she needed a break. She wrote, “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.”

With doctors wanting Adele to take it easy, the singer added that the shows would not be canceled, but postponed. “The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.” Adele even listed the dates affected. “The postponed dates are: 1,2,8,9,15,16,22,23,29 & 30 March.”

Fans Wish Adele A Quick Recovery

After making the announcement, fans rallied around the singer, hoping for a full recovery. One fan wrote, “It happens. The most important thing is to take care of yourself and your instrument She’ll be back on top in time!” Another comment read, “You been going HARD AF for 35 PLUS WEEKS.!!!!! Please REST your body & vocal cords. To ALL the ppl crying “What I’m going to do” She’s ONLY HUMAN & next time purchase insurance.”

Given the massive popularity of her Las Vegas residency, Adele extended her shows until June 15, 2024. During what was meant to be one of her last shows in Vegas, she told the crowd, “Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that. So I am coming back. I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m gonna film it, and I’m gonna release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

