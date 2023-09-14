Carrie Underwood Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2024

Carrie Underwood is returning to Las Vegas. After a string of successful runs throughout 2022 and 2023, the country superstar has booked nearly 20 new dates of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre in March, May, June and August 2024. Underwood will take the stage on March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16; May 22, 25, 26, 29 and 31; June 1 and August 14, 16, 17, 21, 23 and 24.

“Big news for 2024!! I’m so excited to share that #REFLECTION will be continuing at @resortsworldtheatre next year beginning in March!” Underwood shared on Instagram. “We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven’t seen it yet, come see us!”

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Monday (September 18) at 1 p.m. ET. They join previously announced 2023 shows on September 22, 23, 27, 29, 30; November 29 and December 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16. The same day Underwood returns to Vegas on September 22, she’s dropping the deluxe edition of her 2022 album, Denim and Rhinestones, which features six new tracks, including her current single “Out of That Truck” and “Give Her That.”

Underwood recently wrapped an opening stint on Guns N’ Roses World Tour. She covered one of their signature hits, “Welcome to the Jungle,” on her Denim and Rhinestones Tour. “We had a blast on the road with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, but it’s always nice to come back ‘home’ to Resorts World Las Vegas to continue REFLECTION,” Underwood stated when announcing a previous extension of her Vegas show. “This show is truly a celebration of all my music, and I love having the chance to welcome fans from all over the world who come to see us in Vegas.”

The “Blown Away” hitmaker was the first headline performer at Resorts World when her show debuted in December 2021.

Photo Credit: Jeff Johnson/Courtesy of Full Coverage Communications