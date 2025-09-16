79-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter Legend Announces Retirement From Touring—Served as a Session Musician for The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, and More

Although helping form the rock band Traffic, musician Dave Mason was also an accomplished songwriter who wrote the famous songs “Feelin’ Alright?” and “Hole in My Shoe.” But outside of his time with Traffic, he also worked with stars who included Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, George Harrison, Fleetwood Mac, and even Michael Jackson. Thanks to his contributions to the music industry, Mason landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While spending decades on the stage, the musician recently announced his retirement from touring.

With a career lasting over 60 years, Mason spent the last few years struggling with his health. Having to postpone concerts in 2024, his health continued to cause the musician trouble in 2025. In a statement at the time, he said, “With deep regret, I must cancel all tour dates for 2025 due to ongoing health issues stemming from the infection I had in March.”

Dave Mason Promises “My Love For You All Runs Deep”

At 79 years old, Dave Mason spent the majority of his adult life on the stage. And proud of what he accomplished, the musician ended his touring career with more than a few memories. Wanting to focus on his health, he took a moment to thank those around him for their continued support. “I’m incredibly grateful to my team of doctors—this has been challenging territory, to say the least. A heartfelt thank you to all the fans, and to my family, band, agents and the venues who’ve waited patiently and supported me throughout this journey.”

But for Mason, the support came from more than just his team and his doctors. With fans showering him with love, he added, “Your kind messages have lifted my spirits more than words can express. Recovery is a long road. My love for you all runs deep.”

Looking back at Mason’s last concert, it took place in Plainfield, Indiana, in August 2024. Able to perform at the time, he covered a few Traffic classics like “The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys” and “Dear Mr. Fantasy.”

Although Dave Mason may no longer be touring, his music continues to resonate with generations of fans. And while the stage lights may dim, the songs and memories he created will carry on.

(Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives).