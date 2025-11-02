80s Hitmaker Cancels Two Concerts Amid “Extreme Exhaustion”

Morrissey’s Mexico concerts have been canceled. The former frontman of The Smiths canceled his Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 shows in Mexico City and Guadalajara, respectively, amid “extreme exhaustion.”

Promoter Ocesa confirmed the cancelations in an Instagram post. Fans who purchased their tickets online will automatically receive refunds, while those who used Ticketmaster points or stopped by the box office can request their money back on Nov. 7.

Morrissey has yet to speak out about his health or the cancelations. However, on his website, Morrissey did share a link to his 1992 song “I Know It’s Gonna Happen Someday” alongside the Mexican flag emoji.

Morrissey’s History of Cancelations

Shows not going on as planned is nothing new for Morrissey. Back in May, Morrissey canceled two shows after he was hospitalized due to a “severe sinusitis attack.”

Then, in June, the rocker canceled a Sweden concert due to exhaustion after he traveled to six countries in one week. At the time, Morrissey spoke out about the situation in a fiery Facebook post.

“The pain at not reaching Stockholm this week is horrific for the band and crew,” he wrote. “I know it’s impossible for people to understand, but we dream of Stockholm, Reykjavik, Trondheim, Helsinki, Aarhus … but there is no financial support from imaginary record labels to get us to such places.”

“In the last seven days we have traveled into six countries, and we are travel-weary beyond belief. We can barely see. We pray to God that someone, somewhere can help us reach Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Denmark … where we have thousands upon thousands of friends, yet absolutely zero music industry support,” Morrissey continued. “No label will release our music, no radio will play our music … and yet our ticket sales are sensational. What does this tell us about the state of Art in 2025?”

He concluded, “With the grace of God we will all gather. I love all of you with whatever is left of my doomed heart.”

Three months later, Morrissey once again canceled two North American concerts, though not for health reasons. Instead, the cancelations were due to a “credible threat” against his life.

His October shows in Seattle and Salt Lake City were canceled due to a severe ear infection. Later that month, Morrissey’s shows in Turkey likewise did not go on as planned, though no explanation as to why was given.

