Death Threats Prompt 80s Rock Legend To Cancel Two Shows

Helming British alt-rock outfit The Smiths, Steven Patrick Morrissey (known by his surname) threw every “hypermasculine, oversexed rock star” cliche out the window. Speaking directly to the souls of the strange and self-deprecating, the Smiths entered the mainstream with 1986’s The Queen Is Dead. After the band’s breakup the following year, Morrissey embarked on an equally successful solo career. Continuing to tour into his 60s, the “Suedehead” singer made headlines in June 2025 after he canceled a show in Sweden, citing “exhaustion.” Now, Morrissey has canceled two additional shows—this time for a much more sinister reason.

Canadian Man Arrested For Threats Against Morrissey

As part of his Nude Tour, Morrissey was scheduled to play two shows this weekend in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park. However, a post to the Grammy nominee’s official Instagram account Friday (Sept. 19) announced that these performances would not proceed following a “credible threat” against the singer’s life.

“Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled,” the post read. “All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase. We appreciate your understanding.”

Morrissey’s announcement follows the arrest of 26-year-old Noah Castellano, of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Court documents allege that Castellano made death threats against the “How Soon Is Now?” singer’s life in a Sept. 4 post to the Bluesky social media app.

“Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week on the evening of September 12th, 2025 at about 9pm, I will be present at the venue in the audience,” read the post, according to the Ottawa Citizen. “and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally.”

That concert went off without incident. However, the 66-year-old indie legend apparently does not yet feel comfortable taking the stage.

Police charged Castellano with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. Currently free on $5,000 bail, he could face up to five years in jail if convicted.

Featured image by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images