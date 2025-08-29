The 4 Supergroups That Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach Was Part of Through the Years

There’s no shame in wanting to make tunes with your contemporaries. Sebastian Bach certainly didn’t mind being part of quite a few supergroups through the years. Outside of his time in Skid Row and his solo career, he was actually part of four supergroups in total. Let’s take a look at what those bands were all about, shall we?

The Gak

Never heard of this supergroup? You’re not alone there. This group was about as short-lived as it gets. They only performed (allegedly) a handful of times. The group featured Sebastian Bach, James Hetfield, Duff McKagan, Axl Rose, Slash, Kirk Hammett, and Lars Ulrich. Perhaps that much hard rock talent in one group just wasn’t meant to last.

Damnocracy

This heavy metal supergroup was born from a VH1 reality show. And, surprisingly, Damnocracy wasn’t the first of its kind. The 2000s really were reality TV’s biggest era, after all. Still, there’s something quite memorable about Damnocracy. Maybe even endearing. The show Supergroup itself was pretty entertaining. Sebastian Bach, Ted Nugent, Scott Ian, Evan Seinfeld, and Jason Bonham were tasked with writing a song and putting on a performance together, and they certainly succeeded there. Surprisingly, the band continued on well after the VH1 series wrapped, though they would later call it quits in 2010.

The Last Hard Men

The Last Hard Men was an alt-rock supergroup made up of Sebastian Bach, Jimmy Flemion, Kelley Deal, and Jimmy Chamberlin. If you think that’s an interesting lineup, I’d have to agree with you. They released their only album in 1998, a self-titled record that would later be re-released in 2001. Honestly, it’s a really good album. You might have even heard them before, even if you didn’t know about the star power behind this supergroup. Their cover of Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out” famously appeared on the Scream soundtrack.

Big Noize

Big Noize existed from 2012 to 2013. The short-lived rock supergroup involved the talents of Sebastian Bach, Vinny Appice, Carlos Cavazo, George Lynch, Phil Soussan, and Joe Lynn Turner. Though the group started without Bach, he did replace Turner for a performance at Kavarna Rock Festival and a tour of South America. Since that stint, it seems like Bach has taken a break from joining supergroups to focus on his solo career.

Photo by Mediapunch/Shutterstock