82-Year-Old Music Legend Reported Missing, Family and Friends Plead for Help

Linda Perhacs is missing. According to an Instagram post by her former manager, Laurel Stearns, as well as musicians Julia Holter and Mark “Frosty” McNeill, and music video director Jessica Hundley, the psychedelic folk musician hasn’t been seen in eight months.

“Linda Perhacs our dear friend and legendary singer-songwriter was discharged from a residential care facility approximately eight months ago under the supervision of her legal guardian,” the post read. “Since then, friends and longtime collaborators have been unable to reach her and repeated attempts to contact her guardian have reportedly gone unanswered.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“Please help us locate Linda to ensure her wellbeing,” the post concluded. It then directed people with verified information to contact Stearns at [email protected].

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Stearns expanded on the situation. Stearns’ statement began by noting that “concern is growing among friends, collaborators, and members of the music community regarding the well-being and current whereabouts of acclaimed singer-songwriter Linda Perhacs.”

Stearns continued by stating that, while “numerous friends and longtime collaborators” have been unable to “establish direct contact” with Perhacs or her guardian, “those issuing this statement are not alleging wrongdoing.”

“Rather, they are seeking confirmation that Linda is safe, well, and receiving appropriate care,” she said, “while expressing concern over the prolonged absence of communication with a beloved public figure.”

Stearns further told the outlet, “The most important thing is that she’s safe and comfortable.”

Linda Perhacs’ Producer Speaks Out

In an update posted to Perhacs’ Instagram, Fernando Perdomo, a producer who’s worked with the artist, spoke out. He noted that he and others had been in touch with Perhacs since her admission to a home for memory care.

About six weeks ago, however, Perdomo learned that Perhacs was moved out of the home by her next of kin. Due to California law, the state cannot tell those who are concerned where Perhacs is.

On top of that, the individual who’s listed as Perhacs’ next of kin isn’t answering calls. Perdomo said he suspects that he and others may have been blocked by the individual.

In the wake of the case’s publicity, an official report has been filed with Adult Protective Services, Perdomo said.

“But we need help,” Perdomo admitted, before directing those with information to Stearns’ email. “Thank you so much. We will find her.”

Perhacs was discovered by Leonard Rosenman when she was working as a dental hygienist in Los Angeles. She went on to release her groundbreaking debut album, Parallelograms, in 1970.

The LP was re-released several times over the years. It wasn’t until 44 years after her debut that Perhacs released her sophomore album, The Soul of All Natural Things. Her third LP, I’m a Harmony, came out in 2017.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images