Frankie Valli’s Rep Speaks Out After Retirement Reports

Frankie Valli’s rep is addressing concerns over the singer. After Frankie refuted his brother’s claim that he’s retiring, The Four Seasons singer’s rep spoke out in a statement to People.

“[Frankie] had some tough times, but he’s getting through them, and he’s improving,” Frankie’s rep said. “He is looking forward to being back on the road, and he is not retired.”

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Concern about Frankie dates back to May, at which time he canceled the remainder of his 2026 tour amid health woes.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health,” Frankie wrote at the time. “I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes.”

Frankie Valli Refutes Retirement Claim

A few months later, Frankie’s brother Bobby claimed that his famous brother had retired.

“He has had a wonderful life a dream come true. He is an incredible singer. Has had an magnificent career in music an icon a living legend,” Bobby wrote alongside a photo of himself and his brother. “He has millions of fans who love him dearly. He is now 92 yrs old. In his illustrious career he has sold over 100 million records, R&R hall of fame. He has been performing for six decades. He will now retire.”

Frankie was quick to refute that statement, though, writing on Instagram, “In spite of what you might have heard, I am not retired.”

Shortly thereafter, Bobby took to Facebook to apologize for his original post.

“I apologize, I was misinformed,” he wrote. “I was under the impression my brother Frankie was retiring. Hoping for him to have a speedy recovery to continue his illustrious career!”

In another post, Bobby added, “To all the media, that is trying to make this a earth shattering controversy! I misunderstood. Yes, I made a mistake. He is not retiring. I wish him a speedy recovery to continue his legacy & illustrious career! if I mislead or offended anyone once again I apologize. God bless.”

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images



